Azerbaijan Proud | Mirali Huseynov

Azerbaijan Native Mirali Huseynov Discusses Significance of UFC Baku To His Home Country Ahead Of Title Defense At A1 Combat 27
By Austin Morales
• May. 1, 2025
Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat has struck gold once again in Mirali Huseynov. Huseynov, representing Azerbaijan, boasts a 9-3 record that includes eight finishes.
“Some sportsmen, they talk to [build] hype,” Huseynov explains. “My fights make hype for me. I don't care who's in front of me. When I go inside the cage, my personality is completely different. I want to kill my opponent, no mercy until I see him get on his knee or when he goesto sleep.”
In two appearances, Huseynov has found a home in Faber’s California-based organization. Far from home, supporters go all-out in their support for the latest MMA star to come from their home country.
“My people support me all the time,” Huseynov said. “There’s a lot of people here to support meand this inspires me and gives me energy. When I came in the arena and I saw a lot of Azerbaijani flags, I [felt] more energized.”
That intensity will certainly keep pace as A1 Combat 27 will feature four title fights to showcase the best the organization has to offer.
A1 Combat Is Back With A Pivotal Matchup Of Miralia Huseynov vs Shimon Smotritsky On May 2
Huseynov is keeping his focus on the task at hand, but can’t ignore the UFC’s recent announcement to debut in his home country later this year.
“I would love to fight there,” Huseynov exclaimed. “Maybe, God knows. This is my dream, but my first mission is to raise the Azerbaijan flag in other countries.”
Undoubtedly successful in his mission to represent Azerbaijan, Huseynov is optimistic that UFC Baku will inspire upcoming generations to follow suit.
“There are a lot of sportsmen in Azerbaijan,” Huseynov said. “They want to fight and they want to see [UFC Baku]. That event is going to inspire them. A lot of young guys are going to start training.”
Huseynov has rounded out camp in Las Vegas, training with the likes of Merab Dvalishvili, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and fellow-Azerbaijani Nazim Sadykhov.
With UFC Baku in his sights, Mirali Huseynov is looking to make a statement at A1 Combat 27.
“When I was in Turkey, I was working with UFC fighters,” Huseynov explained. “I was just trying to check myself. When you train [with] high level fighters, you can beat them and when you finish the round, you think, ‘I did it, I did a good job. I can fight in the UFC.’”
Watch A1 Combat 27, LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS, on Friday May 2!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!