Azerbaijan Proud | Mirali Huseynov

“Some sportsmen, they talk to [build] hype,” Huseynov explains. “My fights make hype for me. I don't care who's in front of me. When I go inside the cage, my personality is completely different. I want to kill my opponent, no mercy until I see him get on his knee or when he goesto sleep.”

In two appearances, Huseynov has found a home in Faber’s California-based organization. Far from home, supporters go all-out in their support for the latest MMA star to come from their home country.

Watch A1 Combat On UFC Fight Pass!

“My people support me all the time,” Huseynov said. “There’s a lot of people here to support meand this inspires me and gives me energy. When I came in the arena and I saw a lot of Azerbaijani flags, I [felt] more energized.”

That intensity will certainly keep pace as A1 Combat 27 will feature four title fights to showcase the best the organization has to offer.