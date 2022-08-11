Azamat Murzakanov Is Starting His Rise

That’s all UFC fans have seen from Murzakanov since earning his contract. Granted, his debut was only five months ago, but when you look at the man he’ll be standing across from Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz in San Diego, Murzakanov will have a hill to climb in Octagon experience.

His opponent, Devin Clark, has fought a handful of top names in the UFC light heavyweight division, including Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Jan Blachowicz and Ryan Spann, just to name a few. Despite losing these bouts, the experience from competing against elite level competition would seem to offer at least a minor advantage on fight night. Murzakanov feels it’s an opportunity to send a farewell to the veteran Clark.

“To be honest with you, I’ve seen some of his fights and I’m not really impressed,” Murzakanov said. “He wins some, he loses; he’s back-and-forth. He’s been here for a long time. I’m not impressed by his performances. He [must] get out of the way [for newcomers].”

SAN DIEGO PRE-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Marlon Vera | Dominick Cruz

“He has a lot of experience, that’s why he needs to retire. So, I’m going to retire him in the Octagon.”

It makes sense for Murzakanov to come into this fight with an “out with the old in with the new” mentality considering he boasts an 11-0 undefeated record with nine finishes and has all the potential to be an elite-caliber fighter.

However, it’s not his first objective to keep that unbeaten streak going throughout his entire career. Murzakanov hopes to put on exciting performances instead, to please fans and earn approval from his supporters.