Azamat Murzakanov Is Ready To Stake His Claim

That’s because the main event will see Jiri Prochazka take on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title. It’s the same prize Murzakanov is chasing, and he’s happy to find himself in prime position to stake an immediate claim for a shot at the winner.

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“Of course, this title fight is in my division, but I don't think that's a coincidence. I think that's for a reason,” he told UFC.com this week. “So, we'll see how all this plays out Saturday night.

“I can't really predict the outcome of their main event fight, but I wish them good luck. Let the best man win – that’s what I'd like to say. But I'm ready to fight either one.”