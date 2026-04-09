Azamat Murzakanov Is Ready To Stake His Claim

If you were writing out a blueprint for the perfect setup to earn a shot at a UFC title, it might not look too different from the situation Azamat Murzakanov finds himself in this weekend. On Saturday night in Miami, Murzakanov takes on former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 327. The co-headliner slot offers the chance to make a big statement at the sharp end of a major event. But even more relevant to his situation is the fight that immediately follows his.
That’s because the main event will see Jiri Prochazka take on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title. It’s the same prize Murzakanov is chasing, and he’s happy to find himself in prime position to stake an immediate claim for a shot at the winner.
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“Of course, this title fight is in my division, but I don't think that's a coincidence. I think that's for a reason,” he told UFC.com this week. “So, we'll see how all this plays out Saturday night.
“I can't really predict the outcome of their main event fight, but I wish them good luck. Let the best man win – that’s what I'd like to say. But I'm ready to fight either one.”
While he acknowledges he can’t control the outcome of the main event, Murzakanov can certainly ensure his name is firmly in the title conversation through his own performance. The undefeated Russian has a perfect 16-0 record that includes 12 knockouts and one submission with his most recent finish coming at UFC 321 last October where he finished Aleksandar Rakic with strikes in the first round to announce himself as a clear and present danger to the division’s elite.
Despite the importance of that win in elevating his stock, Murzakanov brushed over any talk about that win, instead choosing to focus on the job at hand.
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“Yes, I was very happy with that performance. But that fight is over now,” he stated. “Now another fight’s here, so now we have to concentrate and focus on the new fight this Saturday.”
That new fight comes against Costa, who in 2020 challenged then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the undisputed middleweight title. But, despite entering the fight with a perfect 13-0 record, “Borrachinha” was finished in the second round by “The Last Stylebender."
Since then, Costa struggled to maintain consistency, both in terms of activity and results as he’s gone 2-3 at middleweight over the last five years. That run includes a decision win over former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold followed by back-to-back decision losses to former belt-holders Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.
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Most recently, Costa returned to winning form with a decision victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 last July, and now he’s making the move up to light heavyweight in a bid to ignite a fresh route to the top.
Murzakanov acknowledges Costa’s tenure as a top-tier UFC middleweight, but said the step up to 205 pounds will prove to be a huge leap for the Brazilian, and he plans to show him exactly why on fight night.
“He’s a relatively experienced fighter, but all at middleweight,” he said. “But this is not middleweight. He will see, and know, the difference between the light heavyweight division and the middleweight division, and after that fight, you guys can ask him if there was any difference.”
Costa may be looking to embark on a fresh chapter in his career, but Murzakanov is continuing on with his existing story, which he hopes will end up with another stoppage victory as he looks to push his claim for a shot at championship gold.
“I can't really predict what will happen,” he admitted. “But one thing I know, coming from my side, is that I'm not gonna let it get into the hands of the judges. I'm gonna hunt for that finish.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.