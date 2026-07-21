Axel Sola Sees His Chance To Have A ‘Perfect’ Performance

Axel Sola has steadily built momentum throughout his professional career, but the rising lightweight believes his biggest opportunity is still in front of him.
The 11-1-1 contender meets Ismael Bonfim on Saturday in a matchup that could propel him into the conversation at 155 pounds. For Sola, the bout is more than another fight. It’s another step in a journey that has been defined by constant growth.
“I am making progress fight after fight,” Sola said. “I really enjoy the process.”
That progression has earned him one of the toughest assignments of his career.
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Bonfim enters with 26 professional fights and victories over experienced competition like Terrance McKinney and Vinc Pichel, making him an ideal measuring stick for a fighter looking to prove he belongs among the lightweight division’s rising names.
“He’s a veteran,” Sola said. “He has a lot of experience. He fought a lot of good fighters, so it’s a good opportunity for me to use this fight as a step to progress.”
While Bonfim’s résumé stands out, Sola believes his opponent’s technical striking presents the biggest challenge.
“He’s very good at striking,” Sola said. “He’s quick to find openings on offense. We prepared for that, and I’m excited to apply what we’ve worked on.”
Preparation has remained the focus throughout camp, regardless of where the fight takes place.
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Although Saturday’s event brings another opportunity to perform under the UFC spotlight, Sola insists the stage itself doesn’t change his mentality.
“Whatever the place I’m fighting, the feelings are always the same,” Sola said. “The necessity to win is always the same. It doesn’t change much. The reward is better if I manage to put on a show.”
Sola’s confidence has also been shaped by the lone defeat on his professional record.
Rather than viewing it as a setback, he considers it one of the most valuable moments of his career.
“It definitely made me a better fighter,” Sola said. “In one loss, I had more gains in visibility and money than in 12 wins. It was an alpha loss.”
The experience reinforced something Sola already believed about himself.
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“I always knew I was able to face pain,” he said. “It doesn’t change much about that.”
Instead, he points to the qualities that separate him from the rest of the lightweight division.
“The way I move, the way I think when I’m fighting, it’s just unique,” Sola said.
Against an established opponent like Bonfim, Sola knows simply getting his hand raised won’t be enough if he wants to make a lasting impression.
For him, the manner of victory carries just as much weight as the result itself.
“A win is good,” Sola said. “But the way you win is even more important. It all depends on the way I win.”
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His vision for Saturday is already clear.
“It’s going to be a perfect performance,” Sola said. “A masterclass.”
If Sola delivers on that prediction, he won’t just add another victory to his résumé. He could leave the Octagon with the signature performance that announces him as one of the lightweight division’s newest contenders.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.