Axel Sola Sees His Chance To Have A ‘Perfect’ Performance

The 11-1-1 contender meets Ismael Bonfim on Saturday in a matchup that could propel him into the conversation at 155 pounds. For Sola, the bout is more than another fight. It’s another step in a journey that has been defined by constant growth.

“I am making progress fight after fight,” Sola said. “I really enjoy the process.”

That progression has earned him one of the toughest assignments of his career.

READ: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

Bonfim enters with 26 professional fights and victories over experienced competition like Terrance McKinney and Vinc Pichel, making him an ideal measuring stick for a fighter looking to prove he belongs among the lightweight division’s rising names.

“He’s a veteran,” Sola said. “He has a lot of experience. He fought a lot of good fighters, so it’s a good opportunity for me to use this fight as a step to progress.”