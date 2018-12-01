Avila, Gatto set to make debuts at UFC 239

Owner of wins over Nicco Montano and Marion Reneau, former Invicta FC star Julia Avila will make her highly anticipated UFC debut on July 6 against unbeaten Brazilian newcomer Melissa Gatto in a bantamweight bout on the stacked UFC 239 card in Las Vegas.

UFC 239, which airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena, is headlined by championship bouts featuring Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm.

Originally scheduled to debut earlier this year, Curitiba's Gatto will make the walk to the Octagon this summer as she puts her 6-0-2 record on the line against Oklahoma City's Avila, who has won six of her seven pro bouts.