Authenticity Is Kevin Holland’s Secret

“The simple fact that we had words, knocking Brunson out will feel spectacular. It will feel different knocking anyone else out because I don’t really like the guy. It always makes it better when you can beat the crap out of somebody you don’t like,” Holland told UFC.com with a grin. “I make 2021 a better year by just enjoying it the same way I enjoyed 2020, if not enjoying it a little more. Everybody is concerned about the fight world, but I’m just concerned about the world, period. As long as I get to go out of here, knock Brunson out and go shopping without a face mask, that would be dope.”

Holland’s feud with Brunson started with some messages on Twitter and Instagram last year. That led Holland to call Brunson out after his incredible KO of Souza. It also led to a five-round main event showdown with an opportunity for Holland to prove that he’s a true contender.

“The grind is real, let’s just put it that way. The grind is real. If I beat Derek Brunson, they all know the grind is real. It’s a history - if you beat Derek Brunson you go off and get a belt,” said Holland. “So, I beat Derek Brunson then I supposedly go off and get a belt and then the champ is not undefeated anymore so there is a way to beat him, and he thinks it’s wrestling but it’s really just punching him in the face. The sky is the limit, the moon is the limit, whatever you want to call it, but beating Brunson is first and foremost, and beat Brunson I will.”

MORE UFC VEGAS 22: Song Kenan | Free Fight: Holland vs Jacare | Fight By Fight Preview | Max Griffin | Married to Combat | Tai Tuivasa | Trevin Giles | Fighters On The Rise

“[The main event is really cool] but the whole idea of fighting for 25 minutes sucks. Love the poster, hate how long the fight is, I’m going to knock him out before the fight takes that long,” said Holland. “You don’t get paid for OT; you get paid for the fight, so let’s just go out there and get the job done.”

What’s probably most fun about Holland is that his fighting style is just as entertaining as what comes out of his mouth. Here is Holland, about to compete in his first UFC main event against Brunson, but he’s already talking about “smacking” 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.