An Authentic Maycee Barber

As Maycee Barber steps into the vibrant atmosphere of Miami, Florida, she's feeling all the good vibes.
Barber expresses her excitement to be back in the Sunshine State, this time in the "fun spot" of Miami. It's a homecoming of sorts, a chance to showcase her skills in a city known for its energy and excitement. Barber's last outing at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria in Jacksonville saw her secure a second-round TKO victory against veteran Amanda Ribas, further cementing her status as a rising star in the flyweight division.
"It's crazy to think my last fight was in Florida, so it's really cool that I'm back in Florida but in the fun spot in Miami."
The competitive landscape of the 125-pound weight class has seen significant changes since Barber's previous fight, with new talents emerging.
"I think the flyweight division has really evolved," Barber notes, acknowledging the influx of young fighters, like herself, adding depth and excitement to the division.
The 25-year-old got her shot in the UFC through season two of Dana White's Contender Series. Since jumping onto the roster in 2018, Barber has been on a rapid trajectory towards success, with just two losses on her UFC record, one of which was to the current women's flyweight champ, Alexa Grasso, at UFC 258.
Yet despite setbacks like injuries and losses, Barber sees them as learning lessons.
"I got to experience a loss, I got to experience an injury," she said, mentioning the torn ACL she suffered in January 2020. “I feel like it's just equipped me really well for this track that I'm on right now: this five-fight win streak, soon to be a six-fight win streak, and next, hopefully, a title shot."
Looking forward, Barber sees herself as one of the stars in the flyweight division.
"I'm one of the biggest ones in that flyweight division because it's one thing to have the skill, but it's another thing to be able to have everything else,” she said. “I know that I possess that, and so, for me to be able to have that opportunity to shine and to show that is awesome."
Facing off against veteran contender Katlyn Cerminara on Saturday night, Barber's ready to keep climbing the rankings and is aiming for a finish.
"Obviously, Katlyn has been around for a while,” Barber said. “I've always looked at her as kind of the gatekeeper of the title shot," she explains. "For me, it's like, well, I'm not stagnant. I'm moving forward, so I'm going to move forward through her and onto the title shot."
All the while, Barber is staying true to herself.
"I just gotta be me, honestly," she emphasizes. “We go out, put in all the work, and this is our opportunity to show it. We got ourselves to the door, now we gotta kick that door in, and that's what I plan on doing. I'm very excited about this fight.
