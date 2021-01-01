 Skip to main content
Australians and New Zealanders Fighting in March

Preview Every Fight Featuring An Australian Or New Zealander In The Month Of March
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Feb. 28, 2021

March not only features four title fights, it also features myriad fighters from Australia and New Zealand. A total of 10 Anzac fighters are scheduled to fight in March, including three title fights. 

With that in mind, we took a look into each matchup and what’s to be expected when each Australian and New Zealander steps into the Octagon.

UFC 259

Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 Look Ahead: Adesanya vs Blachowicz
/

Opponent: Jan Blachowicz

What You Need To Know: “The Last Stylebender” makes the trek up to light heavyweight in hopes of becoming UFC’s fourth simultaneous, two-weight champion. Achieving “champ champ” status requires getting past the “legendary Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz, who is coming off a dominant title fight win over Dominick Reyes on Fight Island.

Megan Anderson

UFC 259 Free Fight: Megan Anderson vs Norma Dumont
/

 

UFC featherweight Megan Anderson earned a title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6, with this performance against Norma Dumont at UFC Norfolk last year.

Opponent: Amanda Nunes

What You Need To Know: Megan Anderson – the first Australian woman to compete for the title – makes her bid for the featherweight strap against the consensus GOAT of women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes. Anderson is coming off two first-round finishes, showing both the submission skills and one-punch power that makes her an intriguing matchup for Nunes.

Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews of Australia punches Rostem Akman of Sweden in their welterweight fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Punching Rostem Akman, UFC 243, October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Sean Brady

What You Need To Know: Matthews, a longtime mainstay on the UFC roster since 2014, is on the best run of form of his career yet, winning six of his last seven fights. Coming off defeating the legend Diego Sanchez, he turns his eyes to up-and-comer Sean Brady, who is 3-0 in the UFC and scored his first finish in the Octagon in his most recent bout.

Kai Kara-France

FEBRUARY 23: (R-L) Kai Kara-France of New Zealand battles Tyson Nam in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Spark Arena on February 23, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
FEBRUARY 23: (R-L) Kai Kara-France of New Zealand battles Tyson Nam in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Spark Arena on February 23, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Rogério Bontorin

What You Need To Know: “Don’t Blink,” who became a father recently, looks to bounce back from his loss to Brandon Royval when he takes on Bontorin, who himself is coming off a loss to Ray Borg. The defeat was Bontorin’s first of his 3-fight UFC career.

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg reacts after his knockout victory over Bruno Oliveira in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season four, week eight at UFC APEX on November 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Ulberg reacts after his knockout victory over Bruno Oliveira in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series with teammate Israel Adesanya (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Kennedy Nzechukwu

What You Need To Know: Carlos Ulberg became the newest member of City Kickboxing to sign his name on a UFC contract after catching Dana White’s eye last year on the Contender Series. In his debut, Ulberg faces fellow Contender Series alum Nzechukwu in a matchup of young and dangerous light heavyweights.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland

Brad Riddell

Brad Riddell 2 CT

Opponent: Gregor Gillespie

What You Need To Know: Riddell, who also became a first-time father recently, faces “The Gift” after earning his third UFC win last September. Gillespie is Riddell’s toughest test to date – a top-15 fixture in the stacked lighteweight division – but hasn’t fought since his knockout loss to Kevin Lee in November 2019. This is the clearest chance yet for the 29-year-old from Christchurch to break into the rankings at 155 pounds.

Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his KO victory over Stefan Struve of The Netherlands in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his KO victory over Stefan Struve of The Netherlands in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Don’Tale Mayes

What You Need To Know: “Bam Bam” earned one of the most cathartic wins of 2020, knocking out Stefan Struve at UFC 254 and snapping a 3-fight skid. He takes on Mayes, who earned his first UFC win in his third try, scoring a unanimous decision win over Roque Martinez last November. Tuivasa, who moved to Dubai for training camp, is looking to get back on track in the heavyweight division, and a win over Mayes could put him on a path back to a top-15 matchup.

 

UFC 260

Alexander Volkanovski

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 12: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates after his split-decision victory over Max Holloway in their UFC

Opponent: Brian Ortega

What You Need To Know: Defending his featherweight belt for the second time, Volkanovski seeks to assert himself as the champ against someone other than Max Holloway. In Brian Ortega, he faces one of the slickest jiu jitsu players on the whole roster who displays stronger striking each time out. Most recently, Ortega put on a well-rounded, dominant display against Chan Sung Jung. It’s a good chance for Volkanovski to show just how good he is after outdueling Holloway in a pair of bouts and start his own bid toward featherweight greatness.

Shane Young

Shane Young of New Zealand punches Austin Arnett in their featherweight bout during the UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena on February 10, 2019 in the Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Shane Young of New Zealand punches Austin Arnett in their featherweight bout during the UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena on February 10, 2019 in the Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Omar Morales

What You Need To Know: Young is seeking to bounce back form his knockout loss at UFC 253, turning around in five months (his shortest span between fights since his first and second in the promotion) to face Omar Morales. Morales himself is coming off a Fight Island loss to Giga Chikadze.

Jamie Mullarkey

Jamie Mullarkey of Australia has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Opponent: Khama Worthy

What You Need To Know: Mullarkey is seeking for his first UFC win after dropping his first pair of fights in the Octagon – a Fight of the Night against Brad Riddell and a decision loss to Fares Ziam. His opponent, Khama Worthy, is also coming off a loss to Ottman Azaitar after earning a pair of wins in his first two UFC fights. Both are keen to put on action-packed fights, and Mullarkey is hoping to set the tone on the night for his teammate Alexander Volkanovski.

