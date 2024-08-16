Australia And New Zealand Breakdown | UFC 305

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to Perth, Western Australia for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. RAC Arena will host 11 fighters who call Australia or New Zealand home, offering a unique chance for a local fighter to win 10 of Saturday’s 12 bouts. Here’s a closer look at each one.
Israel Adesanya
Division: Middleweight
Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria (Fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Professional Record: 24-3
Streak: L1
The Scoop: Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya returns to the Octagon this Saturday with a chance to reclaim his throne against bitter rival and current 185-pound champ Dricus Du Plessis. Adesanya is considered one of the greatest middleweights to ever do it, and for good reason. After finishing Robert Whittaker to earn his first title in 2019, Adesanya successfully defended the belt five times, picking up wins over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.
He then lost his title to Brazilian superstar Alex Pereira but avenged his loss in emphatic fashion just five months later. Now a contender once again, Adesanya can claim the belt for the third time in his career against Du Plessis, adding another significant milestone to his legacy.
Kai Kara-France
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand
Professional Record: 24-11, 1 NC
Streak: L2
The Scoop: In the span of a year, Kai Kara-France earned first-round knockout victories over Rogério Bontorin and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and earned a unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov. This hot stretch earned him a shot at interim flyweight gold against Brandon Moreno. After losing to the former 125-pound champ, the Kiwi suffered his second setback in a five-round battle with Amir Albazi. Now, Kara-France has a chance to climb right back into title contention with a win in Saturday’s co-main event against Steve Erceg, who’s coming off a title shot of his own this past May.
Steve Erceg
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: Perth, Western Australia
Professional Record: 12-2
Streak: L1
The Scoop: The latest flyweight title challenger, Steve Erceg, returns to his hometown for the first time in his UFC career this Saturday against Kara-France in a high-flying co-main event at UFC 305. Erceg is coming off a decision loss to flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 301’s main event in May but entered that fight riding an impressive 11-fight win streak. Perth’s hometown kid could make his case for a rematch with the champion if he gets through City Kickboxing’s star flyweight.
Dan Hooker
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand
Professional Record: 23-12
Streak: W2
Dan Hooker | Best Moments
The Scoop: Fan-favorite Dan Hooker is never in a boring fight and expect no different when he gets back in the Octagon for the first time in over a year against Mateusz Gamrot. After a challenging period marked by four losses in five fights—against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Arnold Allen—Hooker has bounced back with back-to-back victories over Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner. A win over No. 5 ranked Gamrot on Saturday would catapult Hooker up the rankings and put him one step closer to his goal of challenging for a world title.
Tai Tuivasa
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Kingswood, NSW, Australia (Fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia)
Professional Record: 15-7
Streak: L4
Tai Tuivasa | Top Finishes
The Scoop: Speaking of fan-favorites, there are not many fighters who bring as much energy to an arena as Tai Tuivasa. On Saturday, he has the chance to electrify another crowd with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. After taking the UFC by storm with five consecutive knockout victories in less than two years, including a finish over the knockout king himself, Derrick Lewis, Tuivasa has lost his last four fights inside the Octagon. Although all four losses were to elite contenders, Tuivasa needs a win in Perth to get his career back on track.
Junior Tafa
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Brisbane, Australia
Professional Record: 5-2
Streak: L1
The Scoop: The younger of the two Tafa brothers, Junior will look to return to the win column this Saturday when he faces Valter Walker in an intriguing heavyweight matchup. Tafa rebounded from defeat in his UFC debut with a Performance of the Night-earning first-round knockout over Parker Porter around this time last year. After a short-notice bout didn’t go his way in February, Tafa has a chance to secure his second UFC win against promotional newcomer Walker, who is the brother of UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker.
Josh Culibao
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Professional Record: 11-3-1
Streak: L2
The Scoop: Featherweight Josh Culibao has dropped his last two fights inside the Octagon, but he returns to the same arena where he picked up his biggest UFC win to date – a second-round submission over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284. The Aussie also holds UFC wins over SeungWoo Choi and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, and a fourth could be on the horizon when he faces Ricardo Ramos at UFC 305.
Casey O'Neill
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: Irvine, Scotland (Fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia)
Professional Record: 9-2
Streak: L2
The Scoop: Casey O’Neill entered 2023 as one of the flyweight division’s hottest prospects with a perfect 9-0 record. But after she won her fourth fight in the Octagon, it was time for a step up in competition against Top 15 opponents. Despite losing her first two meetings with ranked opposition, she gained valuable experience against elite talent. That experience could be crucial at UFC 305 when O’Neill faces the surging Luana Santos, who is stepping in on short notice for Tereza Bleda. It’s a perfect opportunity for O’Neill to capitalize on Santos' hype and revive her climb toward the top of the 125-pound division.
Jack Jenkins
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Bacchus Marsh, Victoria, Australia
Professional Record: 12-3
Streak: L1
The Scoop: RAC Arena is also a favorable venue for Jack Jenkins, who secured his debut victory against Don Shainis in the UFC’s last trip to Perth. He makes his return to the Octagon 11 months after suffering a gruesome arm injury against Chepe Mariscal at UFC 292. Prior to the injury, Jenkins was riding a nine-fight win streak, and he can reignite his career with a win over Herbert Burns this Saturday.
Tom Nolan
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia (Fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)
Professional Record: 7-1
Streak: W1
Tom Nolan Knees His Way To Victory | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
The Scoop: Five of Tom Nolan’s last six bouts didn’t make it out of the first round. That’s all you need to know for why you should tune into the UFC 305’s Early Prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS this Saturday. Nolan walked away victorious in four of those five bouts, most recently stopping Victor Martinez in under four minutes in May. He gets the chance to add another highlight reel finish in his home country this weekend against Alex Reyes.
Stewart Nicoll
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: Honiara, Solomon Islands (Fighting out of Brisbane, Australia)
Professional Record: 8-0
Streak: W8
The Scoop: Last, but not least, is undefeated UFC newcomer Stewart Nicoll. In his eight professional fights, Nicoll has seen the judges’ scorecards only once. He has secured four knockout wins and three submission victories, with five of those finishes coming in the first round. Nicoll opens Saturday’s card against Jesus Aguilar, a formidable test for his UFC debut. Securing a win on such a significant stage at UFC 305 could give Nicoll’s early UFC career a major boost.
