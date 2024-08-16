Australia And New Zealand Breakdown | UFC 305

The Scoop: Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya returns to the Octagon this Saturday with a chance to reclaim his throne against bitter rival and current 185-pound champ Dricus Du Plessis. Adesanya is considered one of the greatest middleweights to ever do it, and for good reason. After finishing Robert Whittaker to earn his first title in 2019, Adesanya successfully defended the belt five times, picking up wins over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

He then lost his title to Brazilian superstar Alex Pereira but avenged his loss in emphatic fashion just five months later. Now a contender once again, Adesanya can claim the belt for the third time in his career against Du Plessis, adding another significant milestone to his legacy.

