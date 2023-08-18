Austin Hubbard Is Ready For Round Two

But about those two years, it was a time when Hubbard went 2-0 when he could get fights, yet wondered if fighting for a living was even going to be a reality anymore without those three letters on his gloves.

“Getting back to the UFC was goal number one, but I have a family to take care of,” he said. “I was willing to fight wherever I could get paid, but I wasn't getting many opportunities for whatever reason; people just weren't taking fights against me. I only had two fights since not being re-signed and then getting called into the Ultimate Fighter. So, it was very hard to get fights and to get the opportunities to get the bigger fights again. And yeah, it was pretty stressful. I wasn't sure what my future was even going to be.”

Sadly, that was the easy dilemma of the last two years. Outside of competition, Hubbard and his family faced their toughest tests. But he made it through, and in 2023, he’s a different person from what he was when he was just chasing world titles.

“After everything I've gone through the past two years, I'm just not even remotely the same person,” Hubbard explains. “My mindset is significantly different. What I went through was so hard. Me and my wife were expecting, and we lost the baby. And then a few months later I lost my brother. And then, just a lot of financial stress and anything that could go wrong was going wrong, big or little. I had a really defeated feeling and I made it through that. So if I can make it through that and fight my way back and come out on top, these fights aren't as high of a pedestal as they used to be the first time around.”