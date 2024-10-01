Austin Hubbard Finally Feels Like He Belongs

“Oh man, it definitely is work, but it is awesome,” said Hubbard. “She takes a lot of time and attention, but she also provides a lot of motivation, as well. It's my first newborn, so it's been a cool experience.”

Charlie Jo’s arrival also marks a new start of sorts for dad, who was struggling before he got the call to compete on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. He had won two in a row since he was released from the UFC in 2021, but without those three letters on his gloves, fighting had turned from a passion to something he was just doing to pay the bills.

“It's been crazy,” he said. “Just the last two years, the place I was coming from mentally and the hole I was in, to where I'm at now, I didn't think that I could get back to feeling this good again, honestly. And I think when I was going through all that, I really didn't have much motivation for fighting anymore. I was just broken down all the way around, and just with life in general. And the only reason I was doing it is I was in so much debt. Through trying to get back to the UFC and being in Colorado, it was so expensive. So that was my only motivation to keep fighting, so I can get out of debt for my family, and I really wasn't enjoying it all that much anymore. But I went through it all and went through The Ultimate Fighter and did well, and now I got back in the UFC, I'm coming off a win, and now I'm at a point in my life where I'm really starting to feel happy again and thankful for everything that I've been through because it definitely has changed me and evolved me as a person to some degree.”

Hubbard, 32, is one of those guys you want to root for. He’s a blue-collar, no-nonsense fighter who treats his craft like a true pro. And while the stereotype is that the most dangerous people in this business are the ones who need this to get out of a bad situation, Hubbard may be even more dangerous because he’s doing this because he wants to.