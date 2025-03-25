Austin Hubbard | Back And Better Than Ever

It took a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, and any cliché phrase you can think of to describe the simple fact that Hubbard took the long road to get here. The 33-year-old paid all his dues, even when he didn’t know what the end result would be, in or out of competition. But he soldiered on, earning a second stint with the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. At the time of filming for the reality series, Hubbard didn’t know what awaited him or where he was going.

“I am so far better off now than where I was going into that show,” he said. “I was really down and out in a bad way. My brother passed and I was just a few months into that, and I was super broke from being released (from the UFC) and then trying to get fights to get back into UFC, but living out in Colorado was super expensive and having to move back home to Illinois, I was just in a really bad place all the way around when I went into The Ultimate Fighter.”

Hubbard’s first run in the UFC wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great, either, as he posted a 3-4 record from 2019 to 2021. Upon his release, he tried to get fights that would put him in the promotion’s sights once more, but it wasn’t easy. He did win a pair of decisions on the regional scene in 2022, and that ultimately led to the call for TUF. And, despite all the inner turmoil, he defeated Aaron McKenzie and Roosevelt Roberts to make his way to the series final against Kurt Holobaugh.