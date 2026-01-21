Austin DeAnda | Fighting For His Family

“It's an honor to be able to be on the first Zuffa card and be on the main card,” DeAnda told UFC.com in Las Vegas this week. “I feel like just, I've worked so hard for it, and them reaching out, willing to sign me and stuff like that, it was an opportunity that I couldn't give up.

Watch Zuffa Boxing 01 On January 23 On Paramount+!

“I just felt like Zuffa was probably going to be the next big promotion out there, because it involves Dana White, and Dana White's done great with the UFC and things like that. So I felt like this is the right step for me.

“It's exciting to be able to get my name out there on a big platform, one of the biggest platform there is out there, and being able to fight in front of millions of people nationwide is it's incredible.”