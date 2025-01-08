Austin Bashi | No Time To Waste

“Even my professional debut, I had a real tough guy, but my whole thing was getting the best experience in the regional scene,” he said. “So that way when I did make it to the UFC and if they offered me a tough guy, I was ready for it. And that's exactly how it played out. Rodriguez is a super, super tough guy, but it's nothing that I haven't seen before.”

Bashi has the confidence of a 23-year-old with a perfect 13-0 record, but Rodriguez, a 27-year-old prospect in his own right, has truly earned the unofficial nickname, “The Prospect Killer” after giving Raul Rosas Jr., Cameron Saaiman and Isaac Dulgarian their first pro losses. Bashi doesn’t plan to be the next on Rodriguez’ victims list, and he owes that not just to his talent, but his experience against legit competition on his way to the UFC.

“I really took my time this whole entire career,” he said. “I have 13 fights going into this, 12 fights going into the Contender Series, so I really gained a lot of experience on the regional scene and I made sure to have some tough fights. If you go look at my resume, I really fought some tough guys coming up and I felt like now was the right time and it worked out right.”

He even did it by working through the holidays, something he became accustomed to during wrestling season. He must like this stuff.