Austen Lane Is Out To Make A Name For Himself | UFC FIGHT PASS

“Back in 2014 on December 31 I found myself in a small bar in Central Wisconsin when I got cut by the Chicago Bears for the second time,” Lane said. “I was down and defeated because I had to have that hard conversation with myself that I couldn’t play the game of football anymore because you’re not good enough. When you’re kind of in limbo trying to figure out what you can do, I knew MMA was in my back pocket. I made a decision right there that starting in the new year I was going to be an MMA fighter and I was going to make it to the highest level that I can make it to and that’s the UFC.”

The loss to Hardy was the first loss and large setback of Lane’s career, and had he been “playing the game” this whole time, the casual viewer may have watched, as Lane has gone on a 6-2 run since DWCS. But he’s not that fighter now and not going to be.

“If you can go out there and show off your skills and it’s coming from a place of hard work and a spot of putting the grind in, I think you can earn people’s respect,” Lane said. “I think people are so hip to the game in terms of gimmicks. We live in a time now where it’s all about getting on the microphone or getting on Instagram and talking s*** and getting known from that. That’s fine, it gets people to know who you are, but in terms of longevity, how long is it going to last?”