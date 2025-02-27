Austen Lane Has Got His Good Luck Charm

That’s what Austen Lane told his son as they sat down for Lane’s fight week interview with UFC.com. During his last fight in October, Lane brought his son, Ronin, with him for the first time during a fight week. Then, Lane went on to pick up a big win over Cuba’s Robelis Despaigne.

“It's funny how there was so much pressure on me in that fight, but I was probably the calmest I've ever been and a lot of had to do with my son being there for the first time, watching me do my thing,” Lane said. “It meant everything to have him there, to get my hand raised. No one was counting on me to win that fight.”

Now, his good luck charm is back for another fight week as he prepares to face UFC debutant Mario Pinto inside the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night. After coming up short in his first few UFC fights, the heavyweight is looking to pick up his second win in a row.