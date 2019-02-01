Aussie's Show-out At Open Workouts

This was evidenced yet again when a massive crowd packed Melbourne’s Federation Square to get a glimpse at some of the stars coming up on this weekend’s sold out UFC 234 extravaganza. The rambunctious bunch made it sound at times as if the fights themselves were already underway, and the fighters in turn fed off the energy.

It’s not every day you hear a Whitney Houston jam at open workouts, but UFC open workouts had never before featured Callan Potter. The local Vicotoria, Australia talent will make his Octagon debut Sunday and put his own unique spin on his moment in the spotlight. At the end of an all-smiles workout session that looked as fun as any in recent memory, Potter brought his toddler daughter onstage to be his dancing partner for a rousing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” that had the audience breaking into song, and brought smiles to even the most cynical in attendance.

