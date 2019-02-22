Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Prague Edition

Megan Anderson & Laura Sanko With Everything You Need To Know For Saturday's Czech Republic Event
Feb. 22, 2019
They're back! After a brief hiatus and a hilarious Mean Tweets bonus episode, Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko are here to break down the upcoming UFC Prague event, and recap last week's wild night night in Phoenix.
Highlights include the tenacity of Lucie Pudilova, Megan's enthusiasm for Thiago Santos and Laura's show-stopping rendition of 'Baby Shark.' See all that and so much more by clicking below.