Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Prague Edition

They're back! After a brief hiatus and a hilarious Mean Tweets bonus episode, Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko are here to break down the upcoming UFC Prague event, and recap last week's wild night night in Phoenix.

Highlights include the tenacity of Lucie Pudilova, Megan's enthusiasm for Thiago Santos and Laura's show-stopping rendition of 'Baby Shark.' See all that and so much more by clicking below.

Click Here For The Full Episode | Subscribe Free For Future Episodes | Subscribe to ESPN+ here!

You can also find Aussie & Fancy as an audio podcast on: