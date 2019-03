Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko are here to break down the upcoming UFC Nashville event, and recap last week's wild night night in London.

Highlights include a breakdown of Maycee Barber's fight with J.J. Aldrich, Anthony "Showtime" Pettis' move up to welterweight and Anderson's love for Wikipedia after London's fights wrapped up. See all that and so much more by clicking below.

Click Here For The Full Episode | Subscribe Free For Future Episodes | Subscribe to ESPN+ here!

You can also find Aussie & Fancy as an audio podcast on: