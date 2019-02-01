Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Fortaleza

The two recap Fight Night Brooklyn, including Paige VanZant's comeback, Henry Cejudo's stunning knockout and Donald Cerrone reintroducing him to the lightweight division. Then, they discuss Saturday's Fight Night Fortazela card, including Jose Aldo's featherweight bout with Renato Moicano, Raphael Assuncao's rematch with Marlon Moraes and how both fights can impact their respective divisions. As always, the two mix analysis in with a few jokes on the side, and it's all you need to get ready for the fight card.

