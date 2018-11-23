 Skip to main content

Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Beijing

Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko Return To Give Their Beijing Picks
Nov. 23, 2018

After a brief (and yet too long) hiatus, the Aussie & Fancy Breakdown returns with a "lite" holiday weekend edition.

After a quick recap of last week's Fight Night Argentina, Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko move into Saturday's Beijing card and make their big picks.

Among this episodes highlights: why Weili Zhang might have the edge over Jessica Aguilar, Googling "the grandmother of all badasses," Overeem's veteran move and a quality re-creation of the stoppage that ended the first meeting between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes.

Check Out The Full Episode Here | Subscribe Free To Aussie & Fancy 

Tune in to Fight Night Beijing on UFC FIGHT PASS this Saturday at 6:30/3:30am ETPT.

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More