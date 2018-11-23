Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Beijing

Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko Return To Give Their Beijing Picks
Nov. 23, 2018
After a brief (and yet too long) hiatus, the Aussie & Fancy Breakdown returns with a "lite" holiday weekend edition.
After a quick recap of last week's Fight Night Argentina, Megan Anderson and Laura Sanko move into Saturday's Beijing card and make their big picks.
Among this episodes highlights: why Weili Zhang might have the edge over Jessica Aguilar, Googling "the grandmother of all badasses," Overeem's veteran move and a quality re-creation of the stoppage that ended the first meeting between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes.