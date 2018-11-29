 Skip to main content
From Our Fighters

Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Adelaide

They're Back! Laura and Megan Break Down Fight Night Adelaide
Nov. 29, 2018

Your good friends Laura Sanko and UFC featherweight Megan Anderson are back and delivering their fight insights in the way that only they can.

Kicking off with a recap of last week's Beijing card, your hosts move into a breakdown of the Saturday event in Anderson's homeland: Fight Night Adelaide.

Among the many high points of this week's lively episode are: why Adelaide represents a changing of the guard, what Megan is sick of seeing during Mark Hunt fights, and "gangsta" Chinese ladies.

