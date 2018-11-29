Aussie & Fancy Breakdown: Adelaide

Your good friends Laura Sanko and UFC featherweight Megan Anderson are back and delivering their fight insights in the way that only they can.
Kicking off with a recap of last week's Beijing card, your hosts move into a breakdown of the Saturday event in Anderson's homeland: Fight Night Adelaide.
Among the many high points of this week's lively episode are: why Adelaide represents a changing of the guard, what Megan is sick of seeing during Mark Hunt fights, and "gangsta" Chinese ladies.
Watch The Full Episode Here | Subscribe Free For Future Aussie & Fancy Episodes
Make sure you tune in to watch UFC Fight Night Adelaide: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa at 10pm/7pm ETPT on FS1.