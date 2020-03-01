Augusto Sakai's Methodical Approach

In the two years since, the quiet heavyweight has taken incremental steps up the divisional ladder with each subsequent appearance, stringing together four consecutive victories, alternating between fierce stoppages and split decision verdicts to arrive at his main event showdown with Overeem on Saturday.

“After every fight I realize how much I have improved and how much I've grown inside the UFC and I'm sure I'll grow even more,” he said of his first two years on the UFC roster. “It's just the beginning.

“I've made many adjustments — I've changed the physical training, many things about my diet, and I've also adjusted something regarding my mind to embrace it all; the champion’s mind.

“Every change was very important for me to be here today, but those changes were very easy,” he added. “I've always dreamt about being here and I want to go even further, so if I have to change something to achieve it, I will do it.”

Continuing to grow and improve as a fighter is always crucial, but in terms of the results he’s been able to achieve inside the Octagon, Sakai only needs to keep doing what he’s been doing.

Though he’s alternated between stoppages and split decisions through his first four outings, those matching sets of results illustrate what makes the Brazilian a legitimate threat in the heavyweight division.

Not only does he have the offensive arsenal and punching power to stop another competitor dead in their tracks, as he did to Chase Sherman in his promotional debut and veteran Marcin Tybura 59 seconds into their meeting last fall in Vancouver, but being able to navigate three hard rounds against seasoned, dangerous foes like Andrei Arlovski and Blagoy Ivanov show that Sakai also has the toughness and tenacity needed to grind out victories when the opportunity to finish doesn’t present itself.

In addition to methodically working his way up the divisional ladder over his first four UFC appearances, Sakai has also made steady progress up the fight card. His debut opened the televised preliminary card before getting bumped up to second-last and then the final preliminary card slot in his second and third fights, respectively. When he fought Ivanov earlier this spring in Las Vegas, they manned the co-main event position, and now Saturday night, he and Overeem are stationed atop the marquee.