Atlanta Flashback: UFC 201

Flyweight prospect Ryan Benoit took the main card opener on 10 days’ notice after an injury to Ray Borg, and he made the most of the opportunity, handing Colombian Olympian Fredy Serrano his first pro loss via split decision.

Scores were 29-28 twice and 28-29 for Benoit, now 9-4; Serrano falls to 3-1.

Serrano was looking for the finish with every punch and kick he threw as the fight opened, and even his slam of Benoit in the second minute had the same intention. But after they rose, Serrano got rocked by Benoit, forcing him to seek – and get - a second slam. After standing, Benoit drilled Serrano again, but the Colombian shook it off and got back to his all or nothing attack, getting caught once more before the end of the round.

Another slam by “El Profe” punctuated the early going of round two, but he wasn’t able to keep Benoit grounded. While standing, Benoit picked his shots well as Serrano continued to throw haymakers. With a little over a minute left, Serrano put Benoit on the deck, and he kept him there until the closing seconds of the frame.

The two traded takedowns to begin the final round, but neither did much with them. Down the stretch, Benoit was clearly winded, but he still landed the more accurate blows, a fact reflected on the final scorecards.

Nikita Krylov’s fifth consecutive win may have been his most impressive to date, as the No. 11-ranked light heavyweight from Ukraine scored a walk-off second-round knockout of veteran Ed Herman in UFC 201 preliminary action at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

True to form, Krylov started fast, with his kicks and long punches keeping Herman at bay. “Short Fuse” had some positive moments in the clinch and on the mat, but by the end of the first round, the frustration and effects of Krylov’s blows were evident on his face, with a left kick to the head kust past the midway point of the frame being particularly damaging.

In the second, Herman appeared to be getting into a rhythm when he responded to a spinning backfist with some hard counters, but then Krylov unleashed a left kick to the head that sent Herman down and out at the :40 mark of round two.

With the win, Donetsk’s Krylov improves to 21-4; Portland’s Herman falls to 24-12 with 1 NC.

Veteran Jorge Masvidal spoiled Ross Pearson’s welterweight debut, winning a three-round unanimous decision.

Scores were 30-27 and 29-28 twice for Masvidal, now 30-11; Pearson, who fought earlier this month against Will Brooks, falls to 21-12 with 1 NC.

For two fighters used to being in close fights, it was no surprise that the first round between Pearson and Masvidal was a competitive one, with Pearson employing a busy striking attack and Masvidal scoring with some flush counters as well as some hard knees to the body in the clinch.

A short left hook opened things up for Masvidal in the second minute of round two, as he dropped the Brit and nearly finished him. Pearson survived the ensuing onslaught, but Masvidal was now in control as he looked to pick his shots and get his foe out of there. Pearson recovered well, scoring a takedown with a little over a minute remaining, but Masvidal got up immediately, resumed control and maintained it throughout the third round, capping off a big victory.

Anthony Hamilton had no intention of sticking around for too long in his heavyweight bout with Damian Grabowski, and he got his wish, halting his foe via first-round knockout.

Hamilton blitzed Grabowoski at the opening of the bout and never let up. After winning the exchanges at close range and hurting the Poland native, a series of uppercuts against the fence ended the bout emphatically, with referee George Allen stepping in at the 14-second mark.

Albuquerque’s Hamilton moves to 15-5 with the win; Opole’s Grabowski falls to 20-4. Hamilton’s win is the second fastest in UFC heavyweight history.

Originally scheduled to face Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title Saturday night, No. 7-ranked Wilson Reis adjusted to the opponent switch and put in a professional and impressive effort against newcomer Hector Sandoval, ending the bout via first-round submission.

Sandoval looked sharp offensively and defensively as the bout opened, not intimidated by the moment, but in the second minute, Reis showed his veteran experience in emphatic fashion, taking Sandoval down and flattening him out as he took his back. The rear naked choke that followed forced Sandoval to tap out at the 1:49 mark put Reis in the record books, as he scored the fastest submission in UFC flyweight history.

With the win, Sao Paulo’s Reis moves to 21-6; Sacramento’s Sandoval falls to 12-3.

In a closely-contested clash of welterweight prospects, Michael Graves and Bojan Velickovic fought to a three-round draw in a UFC 201 preliminary bout at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Scores in Saturday’s bout were 28-28 twice and 30-27.

There was little compelling action in the opening round, neither fighter able to break into the lead. Graves did get the fight to the mat to start round two, and he took Velikovic’s back. With plenty of time to work, Graves sunk his hooks in, but Velickovic’s defense was solid, and as the round approached its midway point, he got loose. Graves adjusted well, and while he again took the back, he was unable to do anything with it before the end of the frame.

Velickovic got his own takedown to kick off the final round, but a subsequent scramble saw Graves change things up and take the Serbia native’s back again. Velickovic was able to shake him loose and rise to his feet. The fight remained there until the final horn, with neither able to surge ahead.

Australian lightweight Damien Brown picked up his first UFC win in the opener, knocking out Paraguay’s Cesar Arzamendia in the first round.

The first two minutes of the fight were wild, Arzamendia getting dropped by a right hand and Brown nearly getting caught in a heel hook. After the two rose, the action appeared to settle into a more sedate pace, but then Brown rocked Arzamendia with another right, dropped him with a second, and that was it, with the follow-up strikes just window dressing until referee Marc Goddard stepped in at the 2:27 mark.

With the win, Brisbane’s Brown moves to 16-9; Asuncion’s Arzamendia falls to 7-4.

WATCH UFC 201 on UFC FIGHT PASS

https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-201