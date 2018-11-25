Atlanta Flashback – UFC 145

Before there was Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, there was Jon Jones and Rashad Evans. Former training partners turned enemies for 25 minutes in 2012, this was the rivalry that captivated the MMA world seven years ago and for good reason, considering the backstory.

See, all was well and good between the two light heavyweight stars before Evans was forced out of a UFC 128 title fight against “Shogun” Rua due to injury. Jones was selected to replace Evans, and while all was good for a spell, by the time Jones beat Rua for the title in March 2011, the two had split, and a feud had started.

Jones went on to successfully defend his crown twice against Quinton Jackson and Lyoto Machida, while Evans beat Tito Ortiz and Phil Davis, setting up the UFC 145 SuperFight in April 2012.

“What I’m most excited for in this fight is to prove that I learned more training with him than he learned training with me,” said Jones before the fight, and while much of the talk for the previous year had been about Evans, “Bones” didn’t get jaded when it came to answering questions about his former training partner.