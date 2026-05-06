What To Know About Ateba Gautier

He opened his UFC account with three consecutive first-round knockouts over José Medina, Robert Valentin and Tre’ston Vines. That run put him into a showcase matchup against Andrey Pulyaev, where Gautier scored knockdowns but not a finish, instead showing he had enough in the tank for 15 minutes.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

At UFC 328, his second bout of the year comes against Ozzy Diaz, an experienced fighter who could test Gautier in the pocket. That also means Gautier should have the chance to get back to his finishing ways (each of Diaz’s three professional losses came via knockout) and cultivate even more hype than ever.

Before Gautier makes his fifth walk to the Octagon, get to know the middleweight more: