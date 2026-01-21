Ateba Gautier | ‘The Storm’ Is Coming

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Typically, with younger fighters and those with limited experience, the moment they see their opponent hurt is the moment when technique and strategy go out the window, replaced by an instinctive urge to end things as quickly as possible. But with Gautier, those moments were met with composure and precise shot selection, with finishes following soon after.

“I wasn’t planning to do three fights, three knockouts in the first round,” he said with a smile when asked how he thought his first year in the UFC would play out. “The knockouts, okay, but not three in the first round. You don’t plan to finish someone in the first round —it just happens —but I knew I was going to finish them, just not which round.”

Get Ready For UFC 324 With A Preview Of Every Fight

He leaned back in his chair and smiled, pulling the hood of his sweatshirt back to reveal the orangey-blonde twists atop his head.

There is an easy confidence to Gautier, and a level of self-belief that only comes when you know that you’re constantly committing everything you have into your craft, bent on becoming the best version of yourself. Where some fighters speak of themselves and their expectations and sound like they’re trying to convince themselves as well as anyone listening, the matter-of-fact nature with which the rising star speaks presents a different message entirely.

So too does the way he responded when asked what his biggest takeaways were from his first year competing inside the Octagon?