Ateba Gautier | ‘The Storm’ Is Coming

It’s good that Ateba Gautier is starting to get comfortable with the increased attention he receives when he returns home to Cameroon, because if his second year competing inside the Octagon is anything like the first, there are going to be legions of people looking to talk to and take photos with the ascending middleweight knockout artist.
“More people recognize me in the street, people come to speak to me, they want pictures with me,” Gautier said when asked what trips home are like now that he’s a rising star in the UFC. “Now it’s normal. In the beginning, I was a bit in shock, but now it’s okay.
“I’m comfortable with that, and if not me, who else?”
The 23-year-old, who faces off with Andrey Pulyaev in a highly anticipated clash of Dana White’s Contender Series alum on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was one of the breakout stars of 2025, earning three victories in as many appearances and never needing more than a couple of minutes to achieve success. After looking like a raw bundle of explosive power during his contract-winning turn the previous September, the Manchester Top Team man matched his ferocious power with patience and poise.
Typically, with younger fighters and those with limited experience, the moment they see their opponent hurt is the moment when technique and strategy go out the window, replaced by an instinctive urge to end things as quickly as possible. But with Gautier, those moments were met with composure and precise shot selection, with finishes following soon after.
“I wasn’t planning to do three fights, three knockouts in the first round,” he said with a smile when asked how he thought his first year in the UFC would play out. “The knockouts, okay, but not three in the first round. You don’t plan to finish someone in the first round —it just happens —but I knew I was going to finish them, just not which round.”
He leaned back in his chair and smiled, pulling the hood of his sweatshirt back to reveal the orangey-blonde twists atop his head.
There is an easy confidence to Gautier, and a level of self-belief that only comes when you know that you’re constantly committing everything you have into your craft, bent on becoming the best version of yourself. Where some fighters speak of themselves and their expectations and sound like they’re trying to convince themselves as well as anyone listening, the matter-of-fact nature with which the rising star speaks presents a different message entirely.
So too does the way he responded when asked what his biggest takeaways were from his first year competing inside the Octagon?
“The biggest lesson for me last year was that I wasn’t good enough,” he said flatly, offering now more information until prompted, since most athletes who go 3-0 with a trio of first-round finishes would be overjoyed with such a successful year.
“I wasn’t good enough because I did many mistakes in those fights,” Gautier responded, shaking his head at the thought of the many errors that define his perception of his rookie campaign. “If I did mistakes, it means I wasn’t good enough.”
Heading into the first event of 2026, Gautier is nearly the top of every list of potential breakout competitors imaginable, including our own collection of Fighters on the Rise, both for this week and the year ahead. When comedian Shane Gillis asked UFC analyst Joe Rogan who he needed to watch out for, citing Rogan’s early recommendation to follow former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena as the type of intel he was looking for, Rogan was quick to shout out Gautier and rattle off several reasons why.
Even heading into this weekend, on a fight card headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between two tremendously popular stars and packed with former champions and familiar names, Gautier still stands out as one of the “must-see” attractions this weekend at T-Mobile Arena.
That kind of attention can have any number of effects on an individual, depending on how they deal with it, but the UFC sophomore has a very simple and straightforward approach for dealing with it all.
“To be honest, I don’t think about it,” he said. “I don’t think about the attention —no, no, no. For me, it’s just being focused on myself and trying to be better every single day.”
Again, it sounds cliché, but only until you hear what Gautier said was his biggest goal for the year ahead.
“For me, my goal is always to not get all this fame, all these people into my mind; to always be myself,” stated Gautier, who would also like to right the wrong of only earning two bonuses from his three wins. “For me, (letting all of this go to my head) is not the right thing to do.
“I have a family, and I have to look after them, so every time, I have to be smart —I have to make a wise decision because my decision won’t impact only me, but many people. I don’t speak about the fans — my decision will impact my family, and I can’t play with that. My goal is to be focused, 100 percent.”
Gautier explained that he leans on Manchester Top Team head coach Carl Prince a great deal, listening to the veteran coach’s council, along with heeding the advice of his mother, other family members, and his best friend. He also has a deep connection to his faith and sees the opportunities bestowed on him as something he is meant to use to better the lives of everyone around him, not just himself.
Plus, he’s a homebody.
“The good part of me is naturally, I don’t like where it’s too loud or parties or stuff like this,” he said with a laugh. “I was blessed as well because I don’t like these things. It is so easy for me to be so far away from these things. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t smoke. I’m just so grateful to God, and I want Him to keep me on this line; I don’t want to change.”
It’s just gym, train, and then home to his kittens, Lily and Mia.
“For me, it’s the best life.”
Though he doesn’t want his approach to change, there is one shift that has already transpired for Gautier ahead of UFC 324, as the middleweight wrecking machine has dropped his old moniker of “The Silent Assassin” in favor of something more fitting of his approach in the Octagon — “The Storm.”
“‘Silent’ was because I didn’t speak any English; I didn’t speak a word of English,” began Gautier, explaining the genesis of his initial nickname and the impetus for changing things up. “Before, if you asked me a question in English, I would just look at you, wondering, ‘What is he trying to say?’ because I used to speak French. I didn’t learn to speak English before getting to England. I never took the time to learn English in Cameroon because I’m from the French part of Cameroon, so there was no need.
“As soon as I get in England, it was like, ‘Oh my god,’” he added, laughing as he recalled an earlier teacher who told him he was making a mistake by not taking the time to learn English as a youngster. “She was right, but now it’s okay now.”
As for his new name, “It’s right because I just come to destroy everything.”
That has been the case so far through his first three UFC appearances — and last eight fights overall — and he sees no reason why that should change this weekend when he steps in against Pulyaev.
“I’m gonna start this year with a bonus,” Gautier said confidently. “No matter what, I will finish him. He’s never faced somebody like me. He’s never faced someone hungry like me.
“I’m not hungry —I’m starving.”
Though being in the midst of fight week and craving the kind of super-sized pizzas he’s come to look forward to enjoying whenever he travels Stateside makes that statement factually correct in the literal sense, it’s the figurative one that resonates the most and is driven home by the intensity with which the punishing DWCS grad speaks about how he approaches each shot he throws and each trip into the Octagon.
“You can’t stop me. You can’t stop ‘The Storm.’ Only God can stop me,” said Gautier. “When people go to fight, they take it as just as fight —I take it as a war.
“I don’t joke with my opponents. Every punch I land is full of bad intentions. I’m not there to play. It has to be me. I have to be the winner. There are no two winners. It has to be me.
“If not me, nobody else.”
