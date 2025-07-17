Ateba Gautier: 'Now That I'm Here, Everything Is Possible'

Medina was given a contract following his loss to Magomed Gadzhiyasulov on the sixth season of the annual talent search series, as the Colombian impressed UFC President Dana White with his durability, toughness and overall moxie. Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in his first trip into the Octagon, “Chicho” forced his opponent, Zachary Reese, beyond the first round for just the second time in his career, and made him battle hard for 15 minutes for the first time.

That durability prompted Medina to suggest he was incapable of being knocked out, an idea that Gautier took issue with even before they stepped into the Octagon together.

“To be honest, I don’t believe someone can be that tough,” he said in regard to Medina’s pre-fight assertion. “People are tough, but if you connect in the right moment, the right place — you’re just human. He used to say no one can knock him out, but obviously everyone can get knocked out.

“Everyone is human, everyone can get knocked out by something. You’re human, so be humble. I know I have the power that I can knock anyone out; I just need to touch you in the right moment, land one good punch.”