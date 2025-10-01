Ateba Gautier | All Killer, No Filler

A similar sequence has occurred in each of Ateba Gautier’s first two UFC appearances: at some point in the first round, the chiseled middleweight from Cameroon lands a blow that clearly registers, causing his opponent to react to the impact of the shot, back away, but then also motion for Gautier to come forward and bring more punishment in to them.
Both Jose Daniel Medina and Robert Valentin have done this, and both times, Gautier obliged, closing the distance and closing out the fight soon after. So why does this keep happening?
“I don’t know!” Gautier said, laughing, though very much as surprised about the in-fight invitations to engage further from his previous opponents just days ahead of making his third appearance inside the Octagon this weekend at UFC 320, as he was when they called him forward in the moment. “I don’t know why. For me, it’s a surprise. The last fight, when I hit him, I followed him from one side of the cage to the other side, and he said, ‘Come’ and I was like, ‘Bro, don’t you see (I just followed you)? If you want, I’ll give it to you.’”
Gautier shook his head in disbelief, recalling the sequence from his UFC 318 clash with Valentin. If you listen to the fight commentary, even Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder are surprised Valentin called Gautier forward, as he’d been rocked twice and was still standing on unsteady legs.
Less than 30 seconds later, the fight was over, Gautier having obliged and dispatched the former Ultimate Fighter finalist with a thunderous right and some follow-up blows after he collapsed to the canvas in a heap.
“Maybe for them it’s the way to show they are tough, but you don’t have to do that,” said the promising Gautier, who takes on short-notice newcomer Tre’ston Vines on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. “If you are tough, you’re tough, and if you are not, you’re not.”
Through his first two trips into the Octagon, there is zero doubt that Gautier is tough, as the Manchester Top Team representative has posted a pair of first-round finishes while flashing both menacing power and incredible poise for a 23-year-old fighter that is still only nine fights into his pro career.
It’s been a whirlwind year for the ascending Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, as in just over 12 months, he’s gone from being on the outside of the UFC looking in to standing as one of the most highly regarded prospects in the promotion. With each subsequent trip into the Octagon, the buzz becomes louder, and the expectations seem to scale up.
That type of situation can be tricky for anyone to deal with, but especially a relatively inexperienced fighter, though it’s not a concern with Gautier, because while he’s young in his professional career, he’s wise beyond his years when it comes to the way he approaches things.
“To be honest, to have this kind of performance for me is not a surprise, because I just get into the cage and do what I know,” he said when asked about his outstanding start. “I just practice exactly what I do. I always give the best performance, but I’m not going to try to create something new; I’m just going to do exactly what my body knows.”
There is no arrogance or bravado to his words; he’s not being dismissive or pretending that what he has done hasn’t been impressive just for effect — it’s just the truth and stripped-down nature of how Gautier approaches things. He’s not out there looking to land flashy spinning attacks or rushing things when he has his opponents hurt; instead, Gautier sticks to the basics and works the game plan he’s crafted in the gym alongside his head coach, Carl Prince.
So far, everything is working, as he’s racked up a pair of impressive finishes and a Performance of the Night bonus to go along with each victory, as well as heaps of praise from fans, media, and other fighters. For the third time this year, “The Silent Assassin” is one of the athletes featured in the Fighters on the Rise series, and we’re far from the only ones who recognize him as someone with the potential to make some real noise in the 185-pound ranks.
But in the same way that he hasn’t been surprised by his performance thus far, Gautier isn’t allowing any of the chatter about his potential impact him in any way either, because he’s not paying attention to any of it.
“I don’t read comments,” he said with a laugh when asked about the mounting hype surrounding him. “For me, there is no point to listen to people who don’t know me. There are some people — fans or haters — who say things, but they don’t really know you. If they like me? Okay, thank you. If they don’t? Okay, thank you, no problem. Some people will love me; some people will not love me — there is always a balance.
“For me, in my mind, if you don’t love me now, no problem; that’s not your bad, that’s my bad because I didn’t show you enough, I didn’t do enough. If this fight, you’re not following me, I didn’t do enough (to make you follow me). If the next one you don’t follow me? The next again? I’m just going to put more effort. I don’t want to be an average fighter; I want to be the best. Out of 10 people, I want nine to follow me, like me and only one that says, ‘I won’t follow him’ like some weird guy.
“If you don’t like me today, you’ll love me one day,” Gautier added with a smile. “One day you’ll be with me, but I’m not gonna force you; I’m not gonna force you to follow me. I’m not gonna ask you to follow me, because if I have to ask you, that means I didn’t show you; my actions have to speak for me, not my mouth.”
Thus far, his actions have been speaking volumes, and Saturday night in Las Vegas, Gautier will look to deliver another resounding performance when he welcomes Vines to the UFC.
Originally slated to face Ozzy Diaz, the former LFA champ was forced out of the pairing for undisclosed reasons, leading to Vines stepping into the preliminary card opening. The 29-year-old Alabama native carries a 10-3 record and a four-fight winning streak into UFC 320, with the self-described “nerdy country kid that loves martial arts” brandishing a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu and a 70-percent finishing rate.
An 11th-hour change like this is the kind of thing that could rattle some competitors and throw them off their games, but for Gautier, the change doesn’t change what he expects of himself this weekend because his preparation was never geared towards Diaz in the first place.
“For me, it was no problem,” he said of the late shift to Vines. “I was ready for my last opponent, but my training camp wasn’t about him — my training camp was about me getting better, creating the best version of myself, not the best version for fighting one person.
“Each day, I try to beat myself from the day before,” he added. “That was the plan for this camp.”
While the responses sound almost too on-the-nose, too genuine, that honestly says more about what we expect from athletes and want to hear from competitors than it does about Gautier.
We want drama. We want antics. We want a social media presence, bold proclamations, and when we get straightforward and thoughtful responses from someone approaching things the right way, it feels weird to us, because it’s not what we’re used to. We’re used to fighter-speak or athlete-speak, where individuals say what they think they’re supposed to say, rather than being frank and direct, but as with everything else, Gautier has no interest in that approach.
This was reiterated again when he responded to a question about what it would mean to him to go 3-0 in the UFC this weekend, as if it was the first time the possibility of that happening had ever been brought up to him.
“I never thought about this,” he said earnestly, looking skyward for a beat to contemplate the possibility. “For me, it’s just go, fight, do your job, finish, and now go back and think about (the next fight).
“Every single fight, as soon as I finish, I start to think about the next one, like ‘When is the next one?’ I just switch off — I switch from the fight — and as soon as I step out of the Octagon, it’s done; it’s already the past, so there is no reason to think about this.”
Everything for Gautier is simple and focused; he prepares, he competes, and he starts over again.
After his win in New Orleans, he joked backstage that his coach was annoyed with him because all he did was stay in his hotel room the entire week, and when asked if that had changed this week in Las Vegas, Gautier’s idea of venturing out was going from the Air BNB he and his team initially stayed in to the UFC Performance Institute and back.
It extends to celebrating his successes too, as his only post-victory wish is to hang out in the hotel with plenty of good food. In New Orleans, that meant chicken and rice, but should he earn that third straight UFC victory this weekend, there is only one thing that Gautier wants.
“Here in America, they have the best pizza ever, and when they say, ‘large pizza,’ it’s a large pizza,” he said, his entire body emphasizing the word large to correctly convey just how colossal his post-fight pie he will hopefully be devouring is in comparison to what he’s used to enjoying. “(I’m getting a) big, big, large pizza — a pepperoni pizza and a lot of cheese.
“And when they say ‘large,’ it’s really large. I love it!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.