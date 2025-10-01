Ateba Gautier | All Killer, No Filler

But in the same way that he hasn’t been surprised by his performance thus far, Gautier isn’t allowing any of the chatter about his potential impact him in any way either, because he’s not paying attention to any of it.

“I don’t read comments,” he said with a laugh when asked about the mounting hype surrounding him. “For me, there is no point to listen to people who don’t know me. There are some people — fans or haters — who say things, but they don’t really know you. If they like me? Okay, thank you. If they don’t? Okay, thank you, no problem. Some people will love me; some people will not love me — there is always a balance.

“For me, in my mind, if you don’t love me now, no problem; that’s not your bad, that’s my bad because I didn’t show you enough, I didn’t do enough. If this fight, you’re not following me, I didn’t do enough (to make you follow me). If the next one you don’t follow me? The next again? I’m just going to put more effort. I don’t want to be an average fighter; I want to be the best. Out of 10 people, I want nine to follow me, like me and only one that says, ‘I won’t follow him’ like some weird guy.

“If you don’t like me today, you’ll love me one day,” Gautier added with a smile. “One day you’ll be with me, but I’m not gonna force you; I’m not gonna force you to follow me. I’m not gonna ask you to follow me, because if I have to ask you, that means I didn’t show you; my actions have to speak for me, not my mouth.”