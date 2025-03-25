Ateba Gautier | Limitless Potential

The 22-year-old “Silent Assassin” from Cameroon has won five in a row, including his KO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series just six months ago. He has finished five of his six fights by KO.​

His latest bout was against Yura Naito, where it was the longest he has gone in the last five fights. Going into that bout, Gautier had finished four opponents within the first round.

Full Mexico Fight Card Preview

While he was taken down and controlled for the first round, it was in the second round where Gautier showed everyone his power with a slick combination that sent Naito crashing to the canvas. It was not instant, but with some follow-up strikes, Gautier found the finish.