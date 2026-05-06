Ateba Gautier | Learning More Every Time Out

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“Coming into the fight, I thought I would knock everybody out,” Gautier said. “I’ve learned people can survive and now I know how to manage it. Now I know how to knock them out even better now… It changed everything, to be honest. I learned how to go the distance, so now we know and we’ve improved everything now. We’ll show to the fans that we’re ready to go now.”

As much as it wasn’t the outcome people were hoping for, the Manchester-based fighter is sure to be better having gone through the hard slog of a fight in Las Vegas earlier this year, and not just because he said that is already the case.

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After going the distance in each of his first two professional appearances, the 24-year-old native of Douala, Cameroon won seven of his next eight bouts in the first round, with his only trip beyond the opening five minutes coming in his Contender Series win over Naito. While blasting your way through the opposition looks tremendous on paper and builds an impressive highlight reel, there is no substitute for experience, and when you’re competing at the highest level in the sport, you need to be able to navigate situations like the one Gautier encountered at T-Mobile Arena against the game Russian Pulyaev.