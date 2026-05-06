Ateba Gautier | Learning More Every Time Out

There haven’t been many fighters that have come out of the gates as scorching hot as Ateba Gautier did last year during his rookie campaign on the UFC roster.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Gautier earned his opportunity to compete inside the Octagon with a second-round stoppage win over Yura Naito but upped the ante once he stepped onto the biggest stage in the sport. In his debut in Mexico City, he dispatched durable brawler Jose Daniel Medina in three-and-a-half minutes before taking out his next two opponents Robert Valentin and Tre’ston Vines in less than three minutes combined.
UFC 328 Full Fight Card Preview
The trio of first-round stoppages extended Gautier’s winning streak to eight and sent him into his sophomore year in the UFC as one of the hottest prospects in the sport, but he wasn’t able to maintain that same break-neck pace in his first appearance of the year at UFC 324 against Andrey Pulayev, instead winning on the scorecards.
“Coming into the fight, I thought I would knock everybody out,” Gautier said. “I’ve learned people can survive and now I know how to manage it. Now I know how to knock them out even better now… It changed everything, to be honest. I learned how to go the distance, so now we know and we’ve improved everything now. We’ll show to the fans that we’re ready to go now.”
As much as it wasn’t the outcome people were hoping for, the Manchester-based fighter is sure to be better having gone through the hard slog of a fight in Las Vegas earlier this year, and not just because he said that is already the case.
FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Khamzat Chimaev | Tatsuro Taira | Sean Strickland | Joaquin Buckley
After going the distance in each of his first two professional appearances, the 24-year-old native of Douala, Cameroon won seven of his next eight bouts in the first round, with his only trip beyond the opening five minutes coming in his Contender Series win over Naito. While blasting your way through the opposition looks tremendous on paper and builds an impressive highlight reel, there is no substitute for experience, and when you’re competing at the highest level in the sport, you need to be able to navigate situations like the one Gautier encountered at T-Mobile Arena against the game Russian Pulyaev.
“It’s very important for me to be in the UFC, but now I feel like I’m more ready because of the last fight,” he said. “The last fight I learned a lot, not only about fighting, but about everything… It was a huge lesson for me. Now, more than ever, I’m ready to go; ready to show people the new me.
“The last one was good, but this one will be even better.”
MORE UFC 328: Taira Carrying A Country's Dream | Fighters On The Rise | Jim Miller Not The Only Fighter In The Family
One element of Gautier’s game that has been a constant presence from the outset is the poise he carries with him into the Octagon. It’s uncanny for someone his age and certainly contributed to his success last year. He never rushed moments, but rather allowed the opportunities to finish to present themselves to him at which point he pounced.
Now, as he readies to fight Ozzy Diaz, that poise is presenting itself in the way he views this weekend’s opportunity as well.
“It’s a big fight, big event, but I don’t know (if it feels different) because I’m fighting one person; it’s the same setting,” Gautier said. “For me it’s the same. It’s not about the event. It’s about the opponent. It’s always about the fight and the opponent.”
On paper, Diaz is a tough assignment for Gautier — a 35-year-old veteran whose only other loss came against Joe Pyfer on Dana White’s Contender Series, and whose win over Djorden Santos at UFC 313 was the first time in 13 fights that he’d been to the scorecards.
Your UFC 328 Full Fight Week Guide
Asked for his thoughts on the man he’ll face this weekend, Gautier was clear and direct.
“I think nothing about him,” he said. “I have nothing to say about him; zero thoughts. I just think about myself.”
The middleweight prospect grinned and continued to demure when pressed to offer more thought on the fight and how it may play out, suggesting only that fans and observers “stay focused” and “don’t blink.”
There was a ton of hype and anticipation surrounding UFC 324 and Gautier’s inclusion on the fight card, with the expectation being that he would just keep rolling through the competition. He’d changed his nickname ahead of the event, shifting from “The Silent Assassin” to “The Storm” because that it felt like it suited him and his style much better.
But then he struggled, and the bloom feels a little bit off the rose right now. The buzz isn’t nearly as great, his presence on the fight card isn’t as big of a focus, and it feels as it the customary growing pains of a UFC sophomore less than a dozen fights into his professional career have prompted some people to get off the Ateba Gautier bandwagon.
If there are available seats, you should probably claim them, because the promising middleweight is ready to unveil a new version of himself this weekend, and if his last contest truly helping him take a step forward, big things remain on the horizon for Gautier.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.