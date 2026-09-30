Ateba Gautier | A Changed Man Two Years Later

That evening, he stopped Yura Naito in the second round, showcasing the devastating force of his strikes while still looking the part of a 22-year-old prospect with a ton of rough edges to sand down and hone.

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This weekend, Gautier makes his third start of the year in the UFC 332 main card opener at Delta Center, facing off with Russian veteran Roman Kopylov in a bout that stands as a major litmus test for the surging knockout artist from Cameroon.

“Right now, I feel like a different man,” he said, reflecting on his two-year journey that's produced five consecutive wins and four stoppages. “It was two years ago, so I’ve grown up and learned a lot as well. New man, a new version of me — I didn’t expect me to be like this, but I didn’t expect me to be many things, but it always happens, so yeah.

“Many things, many things,” continued Gautier when asked what had shifted for him. “The way I was seeing things, the way I was saying things, the way I was training, the way I was thinking about stuff like that; many things have changed. I have not a new vision, but a better vision of things.

“Now I’m more open to learn new things than before.”