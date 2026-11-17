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Just about all the 32-year-old top 10 talent has done since touching down in the UFC is win, as he heads into this weekend’s critical engagement against Horiguchi brandishing a 7-1 record inside the Octagon and having earned three consecutive wins.

And he’s not just eking out victories either, something Almabayev is quite proud to be able to say.

“I always put my entire self into every fight, every round,” began the seventh-ranked flyweight standout, who earned a third-round guillotine choke over Alex Perez last year in Qatar. “If you look at my fights, there hasn’t been a moment where I give up a round, or I win by split decision.

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“The way I have it is it’s always either finishing the fight or winning a one-sided fight… or get knocked out,” he added, smirking at the mention of his lone UFC setback, which came against impending title challenger Manel Kape in a finishing sequence where Almabayev was poked in the eye — but the foul was not called — allowing “Starboy” to chase down a finish.

“The victory is always something I’m looking for and to do it in a very one-way fight to where there isn’t a question that I won.”

Following his win over Johnson in Baku, Almabayev lobbied for a championship opportunity, but it failed to materialize, as Van had a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja to deal with first and is now set to face off with Kape in the main event of UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30.