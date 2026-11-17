Following his third-round submission win over Charles Johnson in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this year, an on-screen graphic noted that Asu Almabayev was tied with Johnson for the second-most wins in the flyweight division since the start of 2023, trailing only reigning champion Joshua Van.
While Johnson has subsequently gone on to register another win and claim sole possession of second place, the fact that Almabayev is even in third place by that metric speaks to the Kazakh’s success since making his UFC debut in August 2023.
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“You just have to train hard, have a goal for yourself, and go towards it,” Almabayev said of his success and the confidence it gives him. “(You must) continue to win and once you get that level for yourself, you will reach it as long as you work hard.”
Just about all the 32-year-old top 10 talent has done since touching down in the UFC is win, as he heads into this weekend’s critical engagement against Horiguchi brandishing a 7-1 record inside the Octagon and having earned three consecutive wins.
And he’s not just eking out victories either, something Almabayev is quite proud to be able to say.
“I always put my entire self into every fight, every round,” began the seventh-ranked flyweight standout, who earned a third-round guillotine choke over Alex Perez last year in Qatar. “If you look at my fights, there hasn’t been a moment where I give up a round, or I win by split decision.
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“The way I have it is it’s always either finishing the fight or winning a one-sided fight… or get knocked out,” he added, smirking at the mention of his lone UFC setback, which came against impending title challenger Manel Kape in a finishing sequence where Almabayev was poked in the eye — but the foul was not called — allowing “Starboy” to chase down a finish.
“The victory is always something I’m looking for and to do it in a very one-way fight to where there isn’t a question that I won.”
Following his win over Johnson in Baku, Almabayev lobbied for a championship opportunity, but it failed to materialize, as Van had a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja to deal with first and is now set to face off with Kape in the main event of UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30.
For the surging hopeful, a matchup with Horiguchi was the next best option, and an opportunity to take another major step forward in his quest to challenge for UFC gold.
“This is a great opportunity: he’s a legend, he’s been around for a long time, he’s tested, so it’s a good idea to prove myself against somebody like that,” he said of Horiguchi, who similarly earned a third-round win in Qatar last year and returns positioned at No. 5 in the media rankings, two spots north of Almabayev.
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“UFC knows what they’re doing, and they’re not just gonna give you an opportunity to go up there and fight for the title. To fight against somebody like that, they put you against somebody like (Horiguchi) to see if you’re proven to be in that place, to see if you’re proven to fight for the title.
“I’m not the kind of guy that has ever tried to pick my way to the top, somebody who tried to avoid an opponent or pick an opponent,” added Almabayev. “I never even think about it, never think about saying, ‘No,’ and I think this is gonna be a very good way to prove that this is where I need to head to.”
Despite his stellar record and typically one-sided wins, Almabayev heads into Saturday’s matchup with Horiguchi with a chip on his shoulder, from fans and critics who still have doubts about his place in the pecking order and legitimacy as a contender in the talent-rich 125-pound weight class.
Thankfully, he gets the chance to dispel those thoughts this weekend.
“I’m definitely gonna work it to the very end, work to make sure I get the victory, a hard-fought victory,” he said when asked if he believes a win this weekend will secure him a place in the title conversation.
“I think a lot of people doubt me in a way — doubt my skill set, doubt some of my victories, but I think this is a good way to show what I can do, how well-rounded I am, and that I am exactly where I need to be.”
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Asked about the raucous response to his performance in Baku earlier this year, Almabayev, decked out in a sauna suit and pressing pause on his work in the gym for our interview, smiled and answered, “To be honest, I don’t remember the feeling anymore because right now, we’re working on getting new feelings this time around.”
So what does he feel he needs to do in order to experience that feeling again on Saturday?
“You have to dominate, you have to finish him early,” he said. “You have to get an exciting performance and get a bonus for it — make some money off it.”
If he does any or all of those things, there should be no more doubting that “Zulfikar” is the genuine article and a legitimate threat in the flyweight division.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.