Asu Almabayev Is Ready For His Big Opportunity

"I feel great about this. Obviously, I was going to be on the card, and now the card has changed and I got all the way to the top.

"This is something for me to show myself, to be able to show a great fight and then eventually get into the title race. So the biggest thing right now is just to come out, show out, win, and then everything else will fall into place. But I feel great. I feel really lucky.

"I actually was preparing for (Steve) Erceg first, then he fell off. They gave me a Brazilian fighter (Nascimento) and I started preparing for him. And then, when Royval fell off, it was actually me who reached out to my management team and said, 'You know what? Give me this opportunity.'"

Almabayev faces the move up from three rounds to the full five-round duration. But the biggest change is the upgrade in opponent. Nascimento would have offered a stern test, but the explosive Kape has captured titles outside of the UFC and is arguably the most dangerous contender in the 125-pound division today.