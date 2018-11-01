Assuncao Wants To Leave No Doubt

“I think that’s just one of my characteristics, to have that gift and to be able to adjust,” he said. “I always say that I’m very critical of myself where I always feel that I have to improve and need to do better. But I always find a way to win. Many guys have said, I’ll knock him out, he doesn’t move forward or he doesn’t go backwards. My opponents will criticize me, which is natural, but when it’s fight night and we’re inside the Octagon, they can’t beat me. That happens a lot. And I want to keep that streak going for myself. I’ve had bad days, tough weight cuts and migraines and stuff like that and I found a way to win 90 percent of the time.”

One of those wins was over Moraes, as Assuncao spoiled his Brazilian countryman’s UFC debut in June of 2017. It was a close fight, and it’s expected to be just as close the second time around, but that may be the only thing that resembles their first meeting.

“It’s been almost two years, so I think it’s gonna be different,” said Assuncao. “Every fight, it doesn’t matter if I fight the same guy three times, I always expect a different approach from my opponent. Especially coming off a loss, he’s going to bring a different approach for sure. But there are some things you can’t change physically, and some of your instincts. That’s anybody, but I expect the best out of him and I’m pushing beyond my limits as well to be the best that I can be.”