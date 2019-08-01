Assuncao Remains Focused On Belt

After amassing an 11-1 record at bantamweight that included wins over TJ Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz, Bryan Caraway, Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes and Rob Font, amongst others, should he wait for a shot at the belt or take a February rematch with Moraes?

He took the fight.

“I should have sat and waited,” Assuncao said, reflecting on the rematch, which ended with him getting submitted in the first round. “I’m not scared of the guy — I fought the guy and beat the guy previously — and my coaches were all on the same page like, ‘Don’t fight right now. You already did it. Sit and wait; see what happens.’

“I didn’t listen to them. I took the fight, negotiated the contract and lost the rematch.”

Not only did he lose the fight, but it very well could have cost him a shot at the bantamweight title.

Six weeks after his main event rematch with Moraes, Dillashaw relinquished the bantamweight title before being hit with a two-year suspension following a positive test for recombinant human erythropoietin, commonly referred to as EPO. In the wake of the controversy, a bout for the vacant bantamweight strap was cobbled together, with flyweight kingpin Henry Cejudo moving up to challenge Moraes.