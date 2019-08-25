Askren Vs Maia To Headline UFC's Return To Singapore

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAIA vs. ASKREN will air live from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 26, with the prelims starting at 5 p.m. SGT and the main card scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. SGT.

A former UFC title challenger at both welterweight and middleweight, Maia (27-9, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) is considered by many to be one of the greatest grapplers to ever compete in MMA. With 21 wins, the second most in UFC history, Maia holds victories over some of the best UFC has to offer, including Jorge Masvidal, Jon Fitch, Carlos Condit, and Chael Sonnen. Now, Maia looks to build another long win streak by becoming the first person in history to submit Ben Askren.

A four-time NCAA Division I All-American, a two-time national champion, and a member of the 2008 United States Olympic freestyle wrestling team, Askren (19-1, fighting out of Delafield, Wisc., USA) is one of the most decorated wrestlers to compete on the UFC roster. Undefeated prior to joining UFC, Askren debuted with a first-round submission over former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler. Now, Askren intends to bounce back from his first career loss against Masvidal by proving he is the best pure grappler in the welterweight division.