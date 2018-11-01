Askren Knows He's In For A Battle

“Obviously I have fun with Twitter, and I think it's important in 2019 to have direct access to the people,” Askren said. “It’s like you can get your message out. It doesn't have to go through mainstream media.”

Outside of the world of social media and training, Askren is kept busy with teaching wrestling to kids, something he said he wants to continue to do when his mixed martial arts career comes to a close for a second time. On top of the enjoyment he found while participating in the sport itself, Askren said the lessons he is able to apply to his life have proved invaluable.

“For me, what the sport did is show me that I could achieve,” he said. “I mean, little kids, lots of times, they never do anything on their own. Their parents doing stuff for them, and in wrestling, what I saw was I work hard, I get better. I liked that. That was really empowering.”