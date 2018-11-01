Askren Draws Lawler For UFC Debut

One of the top fighters competing outside of the UFC gets his opportunity to battle the best beginning in 2019, as Ben Askren faces off with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a UFC 233 bout on January 26.
UFC 233 airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.Wisconsin's Ben Askren first made his name on the sporting landscape by winning two NCAA Division I wrestling championships for the University of Missouri, and he went on to represent the United States in the 2008 Olympics. Askren made a seamless move to the world of mixed martial arts in 2009, and he has been a dominant force ever since, going 18-0 with 1 NC while winning titles in the Bellator and One FC promotions. In 2019, he begins his Octagon journey against "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler, a former world champion whose resume includes wins over Donald Cerrone, Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks and Matt Brown, along with countless memorable moments in a career that began in 2001.