Askren Draws Lawler For UFC Debut

UFC 233 airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.Wisconsin's Ben Askren first made his name on the sporting landscape by winning two NCAA Division I wrestling championships for the University of Missouri, and he went on to represent the United States in the 2008 Olympics. Askren made a seamless move to the world of mixed martial arts in 2009, and he has been a dominant force ever since, going 18-0 with 1 NC while winning titles in the Bellator and One FC promotions. In 2019, he begins his Octagon journey against "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler, a former world champion whose resume includes wins over Donald Cerrone, Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks and Matt Brown, along with countless memorable moments in a career that began in 2001.