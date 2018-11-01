Askarov: "Impossible Is Nothing"

“Forward” is this Saturday’s showdown with Elliott in a bout that could very well steal the show from the bigger names on the UFC 246 card. Las Vegas is a long way from the village where Askarov grew up in Dagestan, but he won’t forget where he came from or how it affected what he does today.

“My village has a population of one thousand,” said Askarov, who found his way as a youngster to the only wrestling gym in town. “I always was into combat sports so I guess there was no way I wouldn’t do wrestling.”

It soon became a way of life of Askarov, a place where the partially deaf wrestler could compete on a level playing field. And even while spending most of his free time on the mats, he saw wrestling as a way to another sport down the line.

“I was thinking that I could turn this into MMA through all my wrestling career,” he said. “I started combat sambo so I could understand how to combine wrestling with striking and then I started my MMA career. I looked up to Fedor Emelianenko and Volk Khan.”

Ultimately, Askarov would have even more fighters to look up to as Dagestan became a hotbed for MMA competitors who would soon make their way to the UFC, chief among them UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“We have a lot of Dagestani guys in the UFC today maybe because of our history and culture,” said Askarov. “Fighting is in our DNA.”