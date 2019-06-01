Ashley Yoder Feeling Blessed, Ready To Perform

Ashley Yoder wasn’t thinking about Amanda Cooper waiting to put a fist in her face or about snapping a three-fight losing streak as the Octagon door shut in Denver, Colorado last November. She was just happy to be there. Seriously.

You couldn’t blame her, considering everything it took to arrive at that moment, from her coach Ricardo Feliciano not being able to make it to Colorado in time to mishaps backstage that had to make Yoder wonder if the MMA Gods were conspiring against her.

“It was very chaotic,” she said. “It was a success that they even shut the cage door. I got cut in the back by my coach when he was wrapping my hands and I was bleeding all over the place. My clothes were wrong, it was just all bad.”

But when that door did shut and the fight with Cooper did happen, Yoder put it all aside and went to work. And after three rounds, her hand was raised in the Octagon for the first time. It was a great moment for 31-year-old. Well, you would assume it was.