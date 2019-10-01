Ashley Yoder Is The Exception To The Rule

Not quite.

“It’s funny, they still ask me about the losing streak,” she laughs. “‘So, are you gonna be at 3-0 now after your really bad losing streak?’ Being in this business, you just have to embrace the journey of fighting. Some of that means going through some bad decisions, and whether I believe they should have been the other way or not, they were what they were and I did grow from that. And I’m really excited to hopefully get everything completely turned around with this next fight.”

JOIN ESPN+ TO WATCH UFC SINGAPORE

The next fight for Yoder is in Singapore this Saturday against another fighter who has gone through her share of bad luck in the Octagon in Canada’s Randa Markos. So while the strawweights’ records may not show it, they are two of the best in the division, and just being in the UFC and considered among the top 115-pounders in the game is a victory for the 32-year-old Yoder, who came to the sport at 20 with no wrestling, striking or martial arts history to back her up.

“I didn’t have a background,” she said. “I don’t even want to say I was a dark horse, I’m like a dark goat. (Laughs) I’m not supposed to be in the position as a pro athlete. But I am.”