Ashley Yoder At A Familiar Crossroads

Yoder’s entry into the promotion had been a bumpy road, three losses sprinkled with the disappointment of losing to an opponent who had missed weight and landing on the wrong side of a split decision. Her emotional victory in Denver was a validation of her presence not only in the strawweight division, but the UFC itself, and a reminder of the skills the world had seen when she competed on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter.

“I’m a work in progress,” she cried as Paul Felder held the mic for her in the Octagon that night. “Keep following me!”

The momentum carried over into her next war when she claimed the unanimous nod against Syuri Kondo. But now in her second contract with the UFC, she finds herself in the annoyingly familiar place of coming off consecutive losses to Randa Markos and Livinha Souza. Yoder has never been finished as a professional, and whether the decisions were unanimous or split, every contest was close. Being so close each time has been perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow.

“I think with a lot of my close decisions, there’s always something you can take away from every performance. It’s just the adjustments I need for myself. I’m always learning. So we’re always adding on to those little mistakes that we always make, whether it’s a win or a loss, there’s always work to be done. Grinding, grinding, grinding. Learning every day.”