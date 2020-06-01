Ashlee Evans-Smith Is Focused On Showcasing Her Improvements

Ultimately, Evans-Smith went home without having fought, and with a lot of emotions through which to work.

“I’m a very emotional person,” Evans-Smith told UFC.com. “When I’m happy, I’m happy. When I’m sad, I’m very sad, and I was very sad for about a month. I think a lot of us were very sad – fighter or otherwise – because nobody is really used to being out of their routine and locked down like that, but I’m really so grateful because I found a way to pull myself out of it.”

The bout would’ve been her first in about 13 months – a stretch filled with injury, surgery and uncertainty – but as she approaches her bout with Norma Dumont on November 28, the familiarity of fight week remains. And with a fight coming much sooner than later, Evans-Smith is able to reflect on that period of instability when it came to mixed martial arts events and look on it positively.