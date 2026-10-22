Asaf Chopurov | The 'Honey Badger' Is Here

Where it becomes easier, however, is in the case of fighters like promotional newcomer Asaf Chopurov, who debuts this weekend at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi opposite Colby Thicknesse.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

The 24-year-old prospect logged a staggering 35 official amateur appearances, posting an incredible 34-1 record with 23 consecutive wins to close things out before turning pro. Since then, he amassed an 11-0 record. Although there aren’t many familiar names amongst his list of opponents, the sheer fact that he logged that many appearances amd spent as much time competing as he did equipped him with a different comfort level as he heads into his first UFC appearance this weekend.

“These experiences really prepared me for going pro,” Chopurov said. “These are amazing memories for me — they have pushed me to go professional.”