Asaf Chopurov | The 'Honey Badger' Is Here

It’s always difficult to know how much weight to put into amateur careers when speaking about mixed martial arts prospects. Just like in the professional ranks, not all amateur experiences are created equal. While there has been a surge in the number of organizations offering amateur opportunities and the IMMAF has produced several standout talents over the years, assessing the actual value remains a challenge.
Where it becomes easier, however, is in the case of fighters like promotional newcomer Asaf Chopurov, who debuts this weekend at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi opposite Colby Thicknesse.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
The 24-year-old prospect logged a staggering 35 official amateur appearances, posting an incredible 34-1 record with 23 consecutive wins to close things out before turning pro. Since then, he amassed an 11-0 record. Although there aren’t many familiar names amongst his list of opponents, the sheer fact that he logged that many appearances amd spent as much time competing as he did equipped him with a different comfort level as he heads into his first UFC appearance this weekend.
“These experiences really prepared me for going pro,” Chopurov said. “These are amazing memories for me — they have pushed me to go professional.”
Chopurov went through so many different situations that you can only encounter in competition, and he believes that makes the difference whenever he crosses the threshold and into a fight.
“It’s worked like this because I have been in every position in my life because I have a lot of fights,” he said. “Someone that has 10 fights — my opponent now, he has nine fights, he’s 8-1 and I don’t know if before he had amateur fights — but I have almost 500 fights in amateur.
MORE UFC 333 FEATURES: Alexander Volkanovski: Adversity Over Achievement | Movsar Evloev: A Long Way To The Top | Petr Yan: Abu Dhabi Hat-Trick | Merab Dvalishvili: Return Of The Machine
“Maybe someone is excited before UFC debut, get panicked, but for me, this is simple,” he added with a smile. “This is my way. (Inside the Octagon) is where I’m meant to be.”
It’s fitting that Chopurov’s debut comes this weekend in Abu Dhabi for a couple of different reasons.
First, his last several fights have taken place under the UAE Warriors banner, where he claimed the bantamweight title late last year before defending twice in March and July, stopping both Adriano Ramos and Reece McLaren in the opening round to maintain his unblemished record.
Secondly, the Georgian-born, Russian-honed fighter has close ties to bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who defends his title opposite chief rival Merab Dvalishvili in Saturday’s co-main event and with whom Chopurov completed his camp.
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“We are exchanging energies,” he said. “I have energy for my fight, he has energy for the championship fight, and we are joined together, going to go up. This is really good thing because we are preparing the same time, helping each other, and I’m so excited for 24th of October… I’m so proud to be part of the team preparing for this fight with Petr. It’s a really amazing experience for me. I’m always grateful to him for that, saying to him, ‘Thank you for this opportunity because these experiences get me on my way.’”
Although the debutant is the one entering with a ton of hype and expectations, Thicknesse is not to be overlooked. The 27-year-old Australian is a longtime training partner of featherweight champ and UFC 333 headliner Alexander Volkanovski and arrives in Abu Dhabi coming off back-to-back wins.
“I’m so happy the UFC put me with someone like Colby,” Chopurov said. “He’s a good fighter, good discipline guy, kindly guy, but this place is for bad guys… You can’t be a kind guy and go into the fight. I don’t want to be kind. I just want to be myself. I’m going into the fight to smash him in the face. I put everything in my life to be in there, and I don’t want to be kind to him.
“He’s trying to get my bread, get my money, everything.”
FULL FIGHTS: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling | Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
As quickly as he dipped into “smash him in the face” mode, Chopurov shifted back to the smiling, affable newcomer, laughing when asked about signing posters earlier in the week and suggesting, as many have over the years, that he’s eager to reach a point where it’s his face that he’s signing.
Make no mistake about it: the undefeated newcomer isn’t content with just reaching the UFC. He’s here to make a serious impact.
“If people want to understand who (I am), look at my background, my amateur fights,” Chopurov said. “I fight with so many good guys before the UFC, all guys that can make trouble in UFC, honestly… I’m excited because bantamweight division, we have to make a new future, new guys, and that’s why ‘Honey Badger’ is coming to the division.
“After my debut I just want to say, ‘Finally I’ve stepped into the UFC cage,’” he added with a laugh. “That’s the place I have to be and I’m not here just to be a fighter. I’m here to be a champion.”
That might seem complicated with his friend and training partner currently stationed on the throne, but Chopurov isn’t necessarily in a hurry. He’s more than happy for Yan to enjoy a lengthy reign and then replace him atop the division when he’s ready to move on like the bantamweight version of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.
“Exactly!” he said with a laugh.
Don’t rule it out.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.