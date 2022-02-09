Asa Ten Pow and Ryan Kuse Set To Clash In Bantamweight Bout At Titan FC 74

“The cool part of his next matchup is he asked for tougher competition,” said Titan FC President Lex McMahon. “He wants to test himself and prove he can shine. He’s fighting 5-0 Ryan Kuse at 135. Asa is dropping down and fighting a stud. I’ve noticed a shift in his focus.”

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Ten Pow has made his demands and they’ve been met, but Kuse, a Titan FC staple, is chomping at the bit to show the world that Ten Pow isn’t ready for the jump he asked to take.

“He’s fought two bums,” Kuse said. “That’s ok to fight two bums to work your way into the rankings, but you can’t go from fighting two people with negative records to go and fight, realistically, Titan’s and potentially the UFC’s next star, which is me.”

On a global scale, Ten Pow is the far bigger name at this point in time. Even Kuse will openly admit it. Kuse couldn’t put a card on the map in Europe or Asia the way Ten Pow could just by being on it. In fact, Kuse might even admit that Ten Pow is the star of the show in 49 out of 50 states, but south Florida is a whole different animal.