Artur Miniev | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

They call Artur Miniev the “Headhunter,” and after watching the Massachusetts-based Ukrainian in action, it’s easy to see why.
Miniev’s Fury FC debut was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair as he faced off with Cristobal Ibanez at Fury FC 98 last November.
His maiden appearance inside the Fury FC cage may have been brief, but it showed exactly what Miniev is all about. He stuffed a takedown attempt, backed his opponent towards the fence, then unleashed a huge right hand that knocked out Ibanez instantly.
With a quickfire highlight-reel finish in the bank, Miniev was booked to face 4-1 welterweight prospect Shane Keefe in a 160-pound catchweight contest at Fury FC 103.
On paper, it was a matchup that put Miniev into action against an older, more experienced fighter from a higher weight class. Miniev conceded four inches in height and six inches in reach to his opponent, but his punch power proved the difference-maker once again.
After a cagey start as both men sized each other up in the opening moments, Keefe looked to step in and secure a takedown. But Miniev showed impressive strength to hold off the larger man. And, once the action returned to the center of the cage, Miniev loaded up, and scored another colossal one-shot knockout.
Another fastball right hand found its mark and separated Keefe from his consciousness long before he hit the canvas. It was another stunning KO from the Syndicate MMA prospect, who made clear his plans for 2025 as he set his sights on a shot at the UFC.
“I’m ready for all opportunities that you give me (at) Fury. I want to be this year in the Contender Series,” he stated after his most recent victory.
“Dana White, Sean Shelby, look at me. I will be there soon. Wait for me.
“I just train every day, train hard, with my coaches and all my team. I have a goal, and a road to my goal.”
At just 21 years of age, and with lights-out punch power, all eyes will be on Miniev when he returns to the cage in the main event of Fury FC 106 on July 18. His opponent, 37-fight veteran, Junior Maranhao, will provide the most seasoned opposition he’s faced to date.
If Miniev can deliver another explosive performance in New Orleans, big things could be on the horizon for the man from Odessa, Ukraine.
Other names to follow
Hailing from the respected Tiger Schulmann’s Mixed Martial Arts stable, Robert Varricchio will be a familiar face to followers of Cage Fury Fighting Championships, with the 30-year-old going 4-1 with the promotion between 2022 and 2024.
Now the 6-1 lightweight is set to make his Fury FC debut and he’ll be looking to register the sixth knockout of his career when he takes on Yehia Riles this weekend at Fury FC 106.
Joining him on the card is featherweight submission hunter Carlos Calderon, who faces Jesse Butler.
Calderon (7-3) earned a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, but lost out via submission to Alberto Montes last October. Since then, he’s bounced back with a submission victory of his own – the fourth of his career – and he’ll look to impress in NOLA when he takes on 18-fight veteran Jesse Butler, who has competed in the UFC at both lightweight and bantamweight.
Watch Fury FC 106 from New Orleans live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, July 18.