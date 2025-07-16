Artur Miniev | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

On paper, it was a matchup that put Miniev into action against an older, more experienced fighter from a higher weight class. Miniev conceded four inches in height and six inches in reach to his opponent, but his punch power proved the difference-maker once again.

After a cagey start as both men sized each other up in the opening moments, Keefe looked to step in and secure a takedown. But Miniev showed impressive strength to hold off the larger man. And, once the action returned to the center of the cage, Miniev loaded up, and scored another colossal one-shot knockout.

Another fastball right hand found its mark and separated Keefe from his consciousness long before he hit the canvas. It was another stunning KO from the Syndicate MMA prospect, who made clear his plans for 2025 as he set his sights on a shot at the UFC.

“I’m ready for all opportunities that you give me (at) Fury. I want to be this year in the Contender Series,” he stated after his most recent victory.