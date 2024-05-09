Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

And what MMA fans might not know is that the St. Louis native fared much better in combat sports with two gloves, compiling a 33-18 record as a pro boxer from 1985 to 2002. And though he never won a world title, he did face off against future champions Jeff Harding, Dennis Andries, Orlin Norris, Vassiliy Jirov, and Arthur Williams, establishing himself as one of the top light heavyweights and cruiserweights of his era.

The UFC family sends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Art Jimmerson at this difficult time.