LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: UFC legend Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Athletes

Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @thomasgerbasi • May. 9, 2024

Art Jimmerson, a competitor in the first UFC event in 1993, passed away Wednesday at the age of 60.

His family announced the news on social media, with his son, Christian, writing on Facebook, “Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Art Jimmerson

To fans of the UFC, Jimmerson will always be remembered for his pioneering match against Royce Gracie at UFC 1 in Denver, where he famously represented his sport of boxing by wearing one glove against the jiu-jitsu master. Jimmerson would lose that match by submission to the Brazilian, but he had etched his name in MMA history in the process, becoming an ambassador for the sport in future years, and even a coach at the UFC Gym in Torrance, California.

And what MMA fans might not know is that the St. Louis native fared much better in combat sports with two gloves, compiling a 33-18 record as a pro boxer from 1985 to 2002. And though he never won a world title, he did face off against future champions Jeff Harding, Dennis Andries, Orlin Norris, Vassiliy Jirov, and Arthur Williams, establishing himself as one of the top light heavyweights and cruiserweights of his era.

The UFC family sends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Art Jimmerson at this difficult time.

