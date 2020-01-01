The Arrival of Mizuki

It was indeed a split, but she didn’t lose, and her long quest to win in the UFC Octagon was finally complete.

“I always wanted to fight for UFC, so I actually felt very honored to be in the Octagon,” she explains through an interpreter. “Ever since I turned pro at age 15, my goal has been fighting in the UFC.”

That was last summer, and nobody, least of all Mizuki, expected a year to pass before her next opportunity to continue her story in the Octagon. But a global pandemic nixed her follow-up bout with Tecia Torres in March, and she did her best to stay ready while she waited for some good news.

“I couldn’t really train for three months because of COVID-19 so I had to begin this fight camp with catching up back to where I was first,” she says of the preparations for her Saturday meeting with Brazil’s Amanda Lemos. “I have done everything I could have done for this training camp. My condition is good and my motivation is very high.”