Arnold Allen | ‘Young OG’ Wants To Excite

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Allen hopped on his bathroom scales and wasn’t too appalled at the number, so declared himself good to go for fight camp. For a fighter who has struggled to get regular fights throughout his UFC career, the fight offers the opportunity to make a quick turnaround as he looks to bounce back from his last performance, coming up short against Jean Silva at UFC 324 back in January.

Allen has fought 14 times across his 11 years in the UFC, but has also seen six confirmed matchups fall through, with only one of them replaced to keep his fight date alive. It means that, when an opportunity comes, he’s happy to grab it with both hands.

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Allen has fought 14 times across his 11 years in the UFC, but has also seen six confirmed matchups fall through, with only one of them replaced to keep his fight date alive. It means that, when an opportunity comes, he’s happy to grab it with both hands.

“Yeah, that's the dream – to be active and fight,” he said. “I had people message me, thinking I don't like fighting. Like, ‘Oh, is it true you don't like to fight?’ It was like, ‘I'm literally in the UFC! I f****** love fighting!’ If I'm not fighting, it’s because I literally cannot. But yeah, I’m so happy to be back. Even after the last fight, straight back into the gym, straight back into sparring. It’s great to be back.”

Looking back at his fight four months ago, Allen offered an unusual reason for his defeat in Las Vegas.